Local life insurers’ first-year premiums (FYP) totaled NT$40.88 billion (US$1.47 billion) last month, dropping by more than half from NT$83.6 billion a year earlier and hitting their lowest in six months, data from the Life Insurance Association showed yesterday.

On a monthly basis, they were down 25 percent from NT$54.76 billion, the data showed.

Traditional life insurance policies still dominated the market, but their FYPs plummeted 61 percent annually to NT$26.66 billion last month, making up 65 percent of total FYPs, the data showed.

Sales of all types of traditional life insurance policies dropped, although accident insurance and health insurance posted more moderate falls of 12 percent to NT$802 million and 14 percent to NT$3.21 billion respectively, the data showed.

FYPs of investment-linked policies dipped 6 percent to NT$14.22 billion in the month, marking the first annual decrease this year.

The association attributed the decline last month to the COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, as insurance agents could not visit clients in person, while online sales proved to be less effective, it said.

Sales of insurance policies for people under quarantine or who experience adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are growing, but most of those policies are offered by property insurers, it said.

Expecting that life insurers would launch policies with lower premiums in response to a new mortality table taking effect this month, prospective buyers likely turned more conservative and preferred to wait for new products, it said.

In the new mortality table, the average mortality rate fell 30 percent compared with the previous table, which should lead to cuts in the premiums of insurance policies, especially protection-type products, the Financial Supervisory Commission said.

In the first six months of the year, total FYPs dropped 10.8 percent annually to NT$364 billion, with sales of traditional life insurance products falling 31 percent to NT$223 billion, while sales of investment-linked policies rose 66 percent to NT$140 billion, data showed.