CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Anhui bans mining projects
China dealt another blow to its beleaguered cryptocurrency industry, with Anhui Province becoming the latest to pledge to crack down on the practice of using power-hungry machines to mint bitcoin and other virtual currencies. Anhui Province plans to shut down all cryptocurrency mining projects within the next three years due to a power supply shortage, hf365.com reported. The province is to also curb new projects that require large amounts of energy or power consumption and build data centers in an orderly manner, said the news portal, which belongs to a media group affiliated with the government of the province’s capital, Hefei.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Alexion buyout approved
AstraZeneca PLC’s US$39 billion buyout of US-based rare diseases business Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to close next week after the UK’s competition watchdog cleared the deal yesterday. The merger, which would beef up AstraZeneca’s line of cancer medicines, is expected to close on Wednesday next week, the drugmaker said. The British Competition and Markets Authority began a review of the deal in May to check if it could reduce competition in the UK or other markets. It decided not to initiate a broader probe into the deal following its initial assessment. The clearance follows one from the EU earlier this month.
AVIATION
Adani buys Mumbai airport
Adani Enterprises Ltd has taken control of Mumbai international airport from GVK Group, in a bold bet by billionaire Gautam Adani that travel is to stage a rapid recovery after being crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal for Mumbai International Airport Ltd, India’s second-busiest airport, makes Adani Airport Holdings Ltd the nation’s largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 percent of all passenger traffic and 33 percent of air cargo, a statement said on Tuesday. Adani, which operates six airports in India, is expecting its share of passenger traffic to grow to 100 million people next year from 80 million last year following the acquisition.
UNITED KINGDOM
Inflation soars to 2.5%
Inflation has soared to a new peak, as consumer prices accelerated on easing COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed yesterday. The consumer price index (CPI) hit 2.5 percent last month, the highest rate since August 2018, from 2.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. “Prices for food, second-hand cars, clothing and footwear, eating and drinking out, and motor fuel rose in 2021 but mostly fell in 2020,” the office said in a statement. Inflation has accelerated sharply since March.
UNITED STATES
CPI highest since 2008
The CPI soared to 5.4 percent, not seasonally adjusted, over the 12 months to last month, the Department of Labor said on Tuesday, its highest rate since August 2008. Food prices rose a comparatively modest 2.4 percent for the year ended last month, and 0.9 percent last month, department data showed. Even excluding more volatile food and energy prices, core CPI over the 12 months to last month jumped 4.5 percent, unadjusted, the biggest increase since November 1991, the department said. Compared with May, seasonally adjusted CPI surged 0.9 percent, it said.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and