World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Anhui bans mining projects

China dealt another blow to its beleaguered cryptocurrency industry, with Anhui Province becoming the latest to pledge to crack down on the practice of using power-hungry machines to mint bitcoin and other virtual currencies. Anhui Province plans to shut down all cryptocurrency mining projects within the next three years due to a power supply shortage, hf365.com reported. The province is to also curb new projects that require large amounts of energy or power consumption and build data centers in an orderly manner, said the news portal, which belongs to a media group affiliated with the government of the province’s capital, Hefei.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Alexion buyout approved

AstraZeneca PLC’s US$39 billion buyout of US-based rare diseases business Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to close next week after the UK’s competition watchdog cleared the deal yesterday. The merger, which would beef up AstraZeneca’s line of cancer medicines, is expected to close on Wednesday next week, the drugmaker said. The British Competition and Markets Authority began a review of the deal in May to check if it could reduce competition in the UK or other markets. It decided not to initiate a broader probe into the deal following its initial assessment. The clearance follows one from the EU earlier this month.

AVIATION

Adani buys Mumbai airport

Adani Enterprises Ltd has taken control of Mumbai international airport from GVK Group, in a bold bet by billionaire Gautam Adani that travel is to stage a rapid recovery after being crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deal for Mumbai International Airport Ltd, India’s second-busiest airport, makes Adani Airport Holdings Ltd the nation’s largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25 percent of all passenger traffic and 33 percent of air cargo, a statement said on Tuesday. Adani, which operates six airports in India, is expecting its share of passenger traffic to grow to 100 million people next year from 80 million last year following the acquisition.

UNITED KINGDOM

Inflation soars to 2.5%

Inflation has soared to a new peak, as consumer prices accelerated on easing COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed yesterday. The consumer price index (CPI) hit 2.5 percent last month, the highest rate since August 2018, from 2.1 percent in May, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. “Prices for food, second-hand cars, clothing and footwear, eating and drinking out, and motor fuel rose in 2021 but mostly fell in 2020,” the office said in a statement. Inflation has accelerated sharply since March.

UNITED STATES

CPI highest since 2008

The CPI soared to 5.4 percent, not seasonally adjusted, over the 12 months to last month, the Department of Labor said on Tuesday, its highest rate since August 2008. Food prices rose a comparatively modest 2.4 percent for the year ended last month, and 0.9 percent last month, department data showed. Even excluding more volatile food and energy prices, core CPI over the 12 months to last month jumped 4.5 percent, unadjusted, the biggest increase since November 1991, the department said. Compared with May, seasonally adjusted CPI surged 0.9 percent, it said.