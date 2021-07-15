COVID-19: S Korea adds jobs, but outbreak a risk

SEOUL SHUTDOWN: The jobless rate fell to 3.7%, but the recovery faces a setback as authorities ramp up restrictions from this week to curb a spike in virus infections

Bloomberg





South Korea last month added jobs for a fourth straight month, as a recovering economy kept the momentum alive in employment before a new COVID-19 outbreak triggered Seoul’s toughest restrictions yet.

Employment rose by 582,000 from a year earlier, the national statistics office said yesterday.

The unemployment rate was down to 3.7 percent, compared with a median estimate of 3.8 percent by economists.

However, the recovery faces another setback as authorities ramp up restrictions from this week to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections.

South Korea’s economy has powered ahead this year on the back of strong exports and investment, but the prospect of a prolonged outbreak is now a key risk to the outlook, as the nation muddles through a pandemic that causes more infections as activity increases.

The latest regulations, which ban gatherings of three or more people after 6pm and order some entertainment venues to close, are a blow to a service sector that was emerging from a year-long slump.

A South Korean government budget proposal under consideration would offer some support to small business owners who have borne the brunt of the restrictions.

The outlook for jobs is likely to feature significantly in discussions when the Bank of Korea (BOK) board meets today.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has repeatedly signaled that the central bank is keen to start raising interest rates this year as financial risks build, but the timing and pace would depend on how the COVID-19 outbreak evolves.

“The worsening outbreaks are likely to impact the jobs market and also make it more likely now for the BOK to raise rates once, rather than twice this year,” DB Financial Investment Co fixed income analyst Park Sung-woo said.

The health and social welfare sector led gains in employment with 208,000 positions added last month.

The construction industry gained 140,000 jobs, while 87,000 workers were added in public service, defense and social security. The finance and insurance industry added 44,000 jobs.

The data showed that the retail and wholesale sectors were hardest hit, shedding 164,000 positions. Manufacturing lost 10,000 jobs.

The total number of employed people on a seasonally adjusted basis increased, but remained shy of the pre-pandemic peak of 27.5 million in February last year.