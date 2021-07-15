Hon Hai, Singapore firm to partner on EV batteries

Staff writer, with CNA





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is to team up with Singapore-based SES Holdings Pte, a supplier of hybrid lithium-metal rechargeable batteries, to develop the next generation of batteries for electric vehicles (EV).

Hon Hai said it would participate in a private placement to be launched after the merger of SES and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp.

The combined company, which is to retain the name SES, would be worth US$3.6 billion and is to launch a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal worth US$200 million to set up a strategic partnership with investors.

In addition to Hon Hai, the PIPE partnership is also to include Hyundai Motor Co, Kia Corp and LG Technology Venture of South Korea, China’s Geely Holding Group (吉利控股) and SAIC Motor Corp (上海汽車), US-based General Motors Co, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC and mutual fund management firm Franklin Templeton.

Hon Hai did not disclose financial conditions related to its investment in SES and its stake in the combined company, which is to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Through the partnership with SES, Hon Hai intends to upgrade its technology to develop next-generation EV batteries, it said.

Sources close to the deal told the Central News Agency that Hon Hai would take advantage of the investment to develop high-performance hybrid lithium-metal batteries, and explore opportunities to work with vehicle developers to unveil long-haul EV models.

In March, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said that the firm had invested in two kinds of EV batteries: solid-state and lithium iron phosphate.

He said that the company would develop a prototype solid-state battery this year and start commercial production next year.

Hon Hai last month announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with electric scooter maker Gogoro Inc on a global battery swap system, paving the way for it to extend its EV efforts from four-wheeled to two-wheeled vehicles, and from battery production to battery exchange systems.