Vacancy rates for “grade A” offices in Taipei dropped to a 21-year low of 1.9 percent in the second quarter, supported by stable demand from technology firms and tight supply, but a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert has increased uncertainty, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said in a report on Wednesday last week.
Some customers turned conservative following the outbreak in May, the local branch of JLL said, adding that many companies now allow their employees to work from home to avoid infections.
Net take-up was 6,141 ping (20,265.3m2) in the April-to-June period, driving the vacancy rate down by 0.4 percent, while average rent held steady at NT$2,828 per month, the report said.
Despite the outbreak, the local leasing market was resilient, thanks to stable demand from tech firms, JLL said, adding that the trend would extend into this quarter with demand still outweighing supply.
A supply crunch would continue to lend support, while some companies prefer to wait until the dust settles, the report said.
Demand is high for office space in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), where monthly rent climbed to between NT$1,200 and NT$1,600 per ping, it said.
The situation is similar in Nangang District (南港), where monthly rent is from NT$1,400 to NT$2,000 per ping, and would climb toward NT$2,000 to NT$2,500 in the foreseeable future, it said.
The upscale leasing market is less susceptible to the outbreak than other segments, JLL said.
Vacancy rates rose 3 to 5 percent, while rent decreased 10 percent in other international grade A markets, it said, adding that global leasing activity would be boosted by vaccinations.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and