A maturity of policy loans in China today is set to offer clues on how far the central bank will go in loosening monetary policy.
A rollover of all 400 billion yuan (US$62 billion) of medium-term lending facilities (MLF) due today, after a surprise reserve requirement ratio cut last week, would signal a significant shift to easing, Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd senior China strategist Xing Zhaopeng (邢兆鵬) said.
That is not expected to happen, with most analysts seeing either a reduction or a withdrawal of the loans.
The surprising dovish turn by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) last week is raising speculation over the severity of the nation’s economic slowdown, with traders anxiously waiting on the routine monthly liquidity operation that is due just before the latest economic data.
Some in the market, such as UBS Asset Management and Citic Securities Co (中信證券), are forecasting interest rate cuts in the months ahead.
“Despite what’s being touted by the central bank on keeping liquidity stable, this is a window into the PBOC’s real stance,” said Zhang Chuanxu, a fund manager at Hexi Capital (和熙資本) in Shanghai.
China has not lowered its interest rate on one-year MLF since reducing it to 2.95 percent in April last year, and it has largely rolled over maturing MLF so far this year.
Replacing some of the maturing MLF with cash from the reserve ratio cut would lower funding costs for banks as the latter carries no interest rate.
Xing expects 100 billion yuan of the facilities to be rolled over.
“The current economic slowdown is mainly caused by supply-side constraints, not the demand side, so 2.95 percent for the MLF rate remains the equilibrium level,” Xing said.
About 10 billion yuan of seven-day reverse repurchase contracts are also due today, when the nation is set to report second-quarter GDP data.
Economists expect the headline growth rate to slow to 8 percent from the record 18.3 percent expansion seen in the first three months of this year.
The medium-term facilities due today are the first in a wall of maturing loans through December that total about 4.15 trillion yuan.
That is more than three times the 1.3 trillion yuan that was due in the first half of the year, which could provide the central bank ample opportunities to adjust liquidity levels should it choose to do so.
Most analysts expect policymakers to be wary of adding excessive cash to avoid fueling market volatility.
Chinese government bonds have rallied since last week, with traders adding leverage to buy the notes.
The yield on the most actively traded 10-year sovereign bond fell to the lowest in a year on Tuesday.
“What Beijing doesn’t want to see is a spike in cash supply, which could lead to a quick drop in interest rates,” Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said. “That could hurt market stability and prompt a buildup in financial leverage, which doesn’t benefit the economy that much.”
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and