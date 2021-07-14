World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED KINGDOM

More cryptocurrency seized

Police have seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totaling ￡294 million (US$408 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering after organized crime groups moved into cryptocurrencies to wash their dirty money. London police yesterday said that they had seized ￡180 million of an undisclosed cryptocurrency less than three weeks after making a ￡114 million haul on June 24 as part of a money laundering investigation. A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after the first haul was discovered and has been interviewed under caution over the ￡180 million discovery.

TIMEPIECES

Swatch looks to second half

Swatch Group AG appears to be on track to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of revenue this year as the maker of Omega and Blancpain watches expects a strong second half with pandemic restrictions increasingly being eased around the world. The watchmaker is likely to open more stores than it closes in the second half, as the outlook improves, CEO Nick Hayek said in an interview yesterday. Growth at its own shops recovered quickly as soon as they reopened, he said. “It’s proving true that consumers like to shop even more after a crisis — 2021 will be a very good year, finally,” Hayek said by telephone.

TELECOMS

Nokia to raise yearly outlook

Nokia Oyj has said that it expects to raise its full-year outlook, citing a stronger-than-expected second quarter in which the network equipment maker was able to keep costs in check as demand picked up. The Finnish company did not provide numbers, but “expects to revise upward its prior outlook ranges for 2021,” with additional details to come when it reports its second-quarter results on July 29, it said in a statement yesterday. Nokia previously said that it expected full-year net sales, adjusted for currency swings, to reach between 20.6 billion euros and 21.8 billion euros (US$24.4 billion and US$25.8 billion).

CHIPMAKERS

Broadcom-SAS deal ‘looms’

Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire closely held software company SAS Institute Inc, a person familiar with the matter said. A deal, which would value the software maker at US$15 billion to US$20 billion, might be reached in the coming weeks, the person said. No final decision has been made and the talks could end without a purchase, the person added. SAS, based in Cary, North Carolina, sells business analytics and management software. A deal for SAS would expand Broadcom’s software division, which the company beefed up in 2019 with the purchase of Symantec Corp’s enterprise security business and an acquisition of CA Technologies in 2018

EUROPEAN UNION

Tax awaiting global deal

The European Commission said on Monday it would delay its plan to propose an EU digital tax in order to not jeopardize efforts to secure a global deal on fairer taxation. After an “extraordinary” breakthrough at G20 talks on Saturday, “we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy,” an EU spokesman said, a day after Washington asked Brussels to delay its tax plan. Meeting in Venice, G20 finance ministers on Saturday endorsed a plan agreed by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.