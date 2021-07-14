UNITED KINGDOM
More cryptocurrency seized
Police have seized record hauls of cryptocurrency totaling ￡294 million (US$408 million) as part of an investigation into money laundering after organized crime groups moved into cryptocurrencies to wash their dirty money. London police yesterday said that they had seized ￡180 million of an undisclosed cryptocurrency less than three weeks after making a ￡114 million haul on June 24 as part of a money laundering investigation. A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of money laundering after the first haul was discovered and has been interviewed under caution over the ￡180 million discovery.
TIMEPIECES
Swatch looks to second half
Swatch Group AG appears to be on track to return to pre-COVID-19 levels of revenue this year as the maker of Omega and Blancpain watches expects a strong second half with pandemic restrictions increasingly being eased around the world. The watchmaker is likely to open more stores than it closes in the second half, as the outlook improves, CEO Nick Hayek said in an interview yesterday. Growth at its own shops recovered quickly as soon as they reopened, he said. “It’s proving true that consumers like to shop even more after a crisis — 2021 will be a very good year, finally,” Hayek said by telephone.
TELECOMS
Nokia to raise yearly outlook
Nokia Oyj has said that it expects to raise its full-year outlook, citing a stronger-than-expected second quarter in which the network equipment maker was able to keep costs in check as demand picked up. The Finnish company did not provide numbers, but “expects to revise upward its prior outlook ranges for 2021,” with additional details to come when it reports its second-quarter results on July 29, it said in a statement yesterday. Nokia previously said that it expected full-year net sales, adjusted for currency swings, to reach between 20.6 billion euros and 21.8 billion euros (US$24.4 billion and US$25.8 billion).
CHIPMAKERS
Broadcom-SAS deal ‘looms’
Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire closely held software company SAS Institute Inc, a person familiar with the matter said. A deal, which would value the software maker at US$15 billion to US$20 billion, might be reached in the coming weeks, the person said. No final decision has been made and the talks could end without a purchase, the person added. SAS, based in Cary, North Carolina, sells business analytics and management software. A deal for SAS would expand Broadcom’s software division, which the company beefed up in 2019 with the purchase of Symantec Corp’s enterprise security business and an acquisition of CA Technologies in 2018
EUROPEAN UNION
Tax awaiting global deal
The European Commission said on Monday it would delay its plan to propose an EU digital tax in order to not jeopardize efforts to secure a global deal on fairer taxation. After an “extraordinary” breakthrough at G20 talks on Saturday, “we have decided to put on hold our work on a proposal for a digital levy,” an EU spokesman said, a day after Washington asked Brussels to delay its tax plan. Meeting in Venice, G20 finance ministers on Saturday endorsed a plan agreed by 132 countries to overhaul the way multinational companies, including US digital giants, are taxed.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
‘REACHING OUT’: The firm’s CEO said that Acer’s strong laptop business had not kept it from chasing other business engines, including listings and acquisitions Supply of laptops has outstripped demand since March last year, with no end in sight, PC vendor Acer Inc (宏碁) said yesterday, adding that it is creating a more diverse businesses portfolio to boost revenue. “E-learning and work-from-home trends have created demand for our laptops, but that has not stopped us from pursuing multiple business engines,” Acer chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said. “We have moved beyond our core product portfolio of personal computers and monitors into services and data security,” Chen said. “We have brought four subsidiaries to the stock market and purchased two companies.” “A well-managed company is constantly reaching
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33