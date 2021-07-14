Oil demand surges; market set for volatility: IEA report

AFP, PARIS





Oil demand surged last month as rising vaccination rates helped to underpin robust economic activity, but with OPEC+ nations pumping less than needed, prices are set to be volatile until it reaches a deal to raise output, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday.

A meeting of OPEC+ nations earlier this month was deadlocked over plans to gradually ease production cuts, imposed to reverse the plunge in oil prices at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as demand tumbled.

However, demand is rebounding, with the IEA estimating that it surged by an estimated 3.2 million barrels per day (mbd) last month, which is more than one-third of the overall drop in demand last year.

The IEA expects oil demand to rise by another 3.3mbd in the third quarter.

That is more than twice as large as the seasonal increase registered during the same period in 2019, which the IEA attributed to easing COVID-19 restrictions and increasing vaccination rates.

While OPEC+ had been set to gradually raise oil output, the stalemate means that production is frozen at current levels until an agreement is found.

“Oil prices reacted sharply to the OPEC+ impasse last week, eyeing the prospect of a deepening supply deficit if a deal cannot be reached,” the IEA said in a monthly report.

The main international oil contracts have been trading at about US$75 per barrel, and some analysts see a spike to US$100 as possible.

However, there is another possibility: The overall OPEC+ deal could break down, and producers could open the taps to try to gain market shares, which would likely lead to prices crashing.

“At the same time, the possibility of a market share battle, even if remote, is hanging over markets, as is the potential for high fuel prices to stoke inflation and damage a fragile economic recovery,” the IEA said.

Investors have been worried that a surge in inflation could force central banks to raise their ultra-low interest rates, thus removing one of the main supports for the economic recovery.

The IEA said that absent increased production by OPEC+ nations, the market for crude is set to tighten, with additional stocks built up during the pandemic already gone and reserves running below the long-term average in industrialized nations.

The IEA said that it expects the biggest draw on stocks in at least a decade to happen this quarter, as OPEC+ pumps nearly 2mbd less than market demand.

The gap is expected to rise to 3.2mbd in the final three months of the year.

“Oil markets are likely to remain volatile until there is clarity on OPEC+ production policy,” the IEA said.

A spike in prices would not be in the long-term interest of oil producers, it added.

“While prices at these levels could increase the pace of electrification of the transport sector and help accelerate energy transitions, they could also put a drag on the economic recovery, particularly in emerging and developing countries,” the IEA report said.

While the agency foresees oil demand recovering along with the global economy, it does not discount the pandemic continuing to weigh on the market.

“COVID-19 remains a significant threat to oil demand growth in the near to medium-term,” the IEA said.