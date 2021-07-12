Gasoline, diesel to rise for ninth week

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.2 per liter this week, the ninth weekly increase in a row.

The two companies said that global crude oil prices fluctuated in volatile trading last week after no production deal for next month was reached between OPEC and its allies on Monday.

By taking into account trends in the global oil market, the exchange rate for the New Taiwan dollar, fierce competition in the domestic market and the effect on consumer prices, CPC and Formosa said that they decided to increase prices this week, after increasing gasoline and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter last week.

The adjustment would push up gasoline prices at CPC stations to NT$28.5, NT$30 and NT$32 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.6 per liter, the company said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Formosa said that prices at its stations would increase to NT$28.5, NT$29.9 and NT$32 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would increase to NT$25.4 per liter.