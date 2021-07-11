European stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Friday, posting their best session in two months and erasing all of this week’s losses, as investors sought bargains after one of the worst sell-offs this year on global economic recovery worries.
The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.3 percent, with sectors that took a hit earlier this week such as automakers and miners surging 4 percent and 3.4 percent respectively. The mining sector marked its best session in two months.
French stocks rose by the most in four months, advancing 2.1 percent and leading gains among major European bourses.
Banks were up 2.4 percent, but were the hardest hit this week as government bond yields dropped.
A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases and underwhelming US and Chinese economic data raised concerns about the strength of the recovery, boosting bonds and sending the benchmark STOXX 600 1.1 percent lower on the week until Friday’s gains negated those losses.
However, with France saying the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 will probably account for most new COVID-19 cases in the country from this weekend, and Spain’s tourism hot spots asking the government to bring back curfews, the path out of a pandemic-induced economic slump still looks challenging.
“This sort of angst is nothing new for markets. However, the slide in yields is telling us that the recovery is either in trouble, or merely being delayed,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said in a note. “Much is likely to depend on the vaccine rollout plans, and the speed with which it can be rolled out in the countries where cases are rising sharply.”
British Airways-owner IAG, EasyJet PLC and Ryanair Holdings PLC rose 0.5 to 1.9 percent as the UK planned to scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from other countries in the coming weeks.
Data released earlier showed that the UK’s post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May, despite an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.
French plane maker Airbus SA gained 3.4 percent after it reported a 52 percent jump in deliveries in the first half of the year.
British luxury goods group Burberry Group PLC rose 3.8 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded the stock to “buy,” while Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo SpA slipped 0.7 percent after the US bank downgraded it to “sell.”
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33