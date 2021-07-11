STOXX 600 rises on bargain-hunting

European stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Friday, posting their best session in two months and erasing all of this week’s losses, as investors sought bargains after one of the worst sell-offs this year on global economic recovery worries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1.3 percent, with sectors that took a hit earlier this week such as automakers and miners surging 4 percent and 3.4 percent respectively. The mining sector marked its best session in two months.

French stocks rose by the most in four months, advancing 2.1 percent and leading gains among major European bourses.

Banks were up 2.4 percent, but were the hardest hit this week as government bond yields dropped.

A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases and underwhelming US and Chinese economic data raised concerns about the strength of the recovery, boosting bonds and sending the benchmark STOXX 600 1.1 percent lower on the week until Friday’s gains negated those losses.

However, with France saying the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 will probably account for most new COVID-19 cases in the country from this weekend, and Spain’s tourism hot spots asking the government to bring back curfews, the path out of a pandemic-induced economic slump still looks challenging.

“This sort of angst is nothing new for markets. However, the slide in yields is telling us that the recovery is either in trouble, or merely being delayed,” CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson said in a note. “Much is likely to depend on the vaccine rollout plans, and the speed with which it can be rolled out in the countries where cases are rising sharply.”

British Airways-owner IAG, EasyJet PLC and Ryanair Holdings PLC rose 0.5 to 1.9 percent as the UK planned to scrap quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from other countries in the coming weeks.

Data released earlier showed that the UK’s post-lockdown economic rebound slowed sharply in May, despite an easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

French plane maker Airbus SA gained 3.4 percent after it reported a 52 percent jump in deliveries in the first half of the year.

British luxury goods group Burberry Group PLC rose 3.8 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded the stock to “buy,” while Italian rival Salvatore Ferragamo SpA slipped 0.7 percent after the US bank downgraded it to “sell.”