Oil fell this week for the first time since May after days of volatile trading in the wake of OPEC+’s stalemate over a production increase in the near term.
Futures in New York declined 0.9 percent this week, although the US crude benchmark closed higher on Friday amid a broader market rebound.
Prices whipsawed this week amid ambiguity over the future of the OPEC+ alliance and swings in the US dollar. A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors.
Photo: Reuters
West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery on Friday rose 2.2 percent to US$74.56 a barrel, down 0.9 percent weekly.
Brent crude for August delivery on Friday rose 1.9 percent to US$75.55 a barrel, down 0.8 percent for the week.
“Nobody really knows how the supply growth is going to project from here,” said Peter McNally, global head of industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “The world needs more oil and was expecting more oil, so while there’s this uncertainty around supply, demand keeps growing.”
Oil accelerated to a six-year high earlier this week after OPEC+ failed to ratify a production increase, spurring concerns of a supply shortfall.
Fuel consumption is rising in countries such as the US, India and China during the summer driving season.
Americans have hit the road with gusto, leading to rapidly draining inventories and US refineries running close to full-bore to keep up with demand.
“We’re now in the middle of what appears to be an extremely robust summer and the US seeing very large stock draws, fundamentally, that we anticipate will continue to support the market,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran said.
At the same time, the OPEC+ alliance and US shale producers have practiced discipline toward returning supply that was shelved during the pandemic.
The global oil market would remain in “deep deficit” of more than 3 million barrels per day through the third quarter of this year, Citigroup analysts have said.
OPEC+ countries will need to add more oil to the market at a higher level “sooner or later,” the report said.
Before talks broke down earlier this week, Saudi Arabia proposed that the coalition gradually revive 5.8 million barrels of daily capacity in monthly installments of 400,000 barrels through to the end of next year.
However, the United Arab Emirates blocked an agreement, saying that it will only support an extension of the pact if there are revisions to its own quota, which the country contends is outdated.
If no agreement is reached, the existing one states that output will remain steady next month. The unresolved deadlock also threatens to unravel the alliance altogether and spark a fresh price war.
Additional reporting by staff writer
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33