CHINA
Consumer inflation eases
Consumer inflation eased last month on the back of falling pork prices, official data showed yesterday, although factory gate costs remained elevated after a recent surge in commodity prices. The world’s second-largest economy has largely bounced back from the COVID-19 hit and factory gate inflation began to ease last month after surging at the highest rate in more than a decade earlier in the year as commodity prices spiked. Factories so far appear to be absorbing the costs rather than passing them on to consumers, and analysts expect Beijing to protect shoppers from rising costs. The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, rose 1.1 percent on-year last month — lower than analysts expected, and down from the month before. The low CPI inflation was “to a large extent driven by slumping pork prices,” Nomura lead China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said. The nation’s CPI has been driven up in the past few years by pork prices after an African swine fever outbreak ravaged stocks.
INDIA
Lenders limiting recovery
Risk-averse lenders are emerging as one of the biggest hurdles to the speed of a recovery from a downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they hold back credit when the economy needs it the most. Loans to companies and individuals has been growing at a subdued 5.5 to 6 percent in the past few months, which is half the pace seen before the pandemic, Reserve Bank of India data showed. The nation’s biggest lender, State Bank of India, wants to nearly double its credit growth rate to 10 percent in the year started April 1, but is willing to miss the goal. “It is a very fragile situation,” State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara said.
BREXIT
EU seeks 47.5bn euros
The EU said that the UK is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros (US$56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement. The EU’s consolidated budget report for last year said that the money is owed under a series of articles that both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. However, the UK Treasury said that the Brexit divorce settlement remained within its previous central range of 40.74 billion euros to 45.40 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 47.5 billion euros amount is significantly higher than expected. The British Office for Budget Responsibility predicted in its March 2018 economic and fiscal outlook report that the bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros. An initial amount of 6.8 billion euros is due for payment this year, the EU’s consolidated budget report said.
E-COMMERCE
Bukalapak sets IPO goals
Online marketplace Bukalapak aims to raise as much as 21.9 trillion rupiah (US$1.5 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), the first of Indonesia’s tech unicorns to tap the country’s stock market. Bukalapak plans to offer about 19.3 billion shares at 750 to 850 rupiah apiece, raising about US$1.1 billion, terms of the deal showed. The e-commerce giant would be valued at about US$5.6 billion. It also set an over-allotment or greenshoe option that could take the total shares issued to a maximum of 25.77 billion. The company aims to debut on Aug. 6, the company said in an IPO prospectus, taking advantage of plans to relax requirements around listings.
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33