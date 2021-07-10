World Business Quick Take

CHINA

Consumer inflation eases

Consumer inflation eased last month on the back of falling pork prices, official data showed yesterday, although factory gate costs remained elevated after a recent surge in commodity prices. The world’s second-largest economy has largely bounced back from the COVID-19 hit and factory gate inflation began to ease last month after surging at the highest rate in more than a decade earlier in the year as commodity prices spiked. Factories so far appear to be absorbing the costs rather than passing them on to consumers, and analysts expect Beijing to protect shoppers from rising costs. The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, rose 1.1 percent on-year last month — lower than analysts expected, and down from the month before. The low CPI inflation was “to a large extent driven by slumping pork prices,” Nomura lead China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said. The nation’s CPI has been driven up in the past few years by pork prices after an African swine fever outbreak ravaged stocks.

INDIA

Lenders limiting recovery

Risk-averse lenders are emerging as one of the biggest hurdles to the speed of a recovery from a downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they hold back credit when the economy needs it the most. Loans to companies and individuals has been growing at a subdued 5.5 to 6 percent in the past few months, which is half the pace seen before the pandemic, Reserve Bank of India data showed. The nation’s biggest lender, State Bank of India, wants to nearly double its credit growth rate to 10 percent in the year started April 1, but is willing to miss the goal. “It is a very fragile situation,” State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Khara said.

BREXIT

EU seeks 47.5bn euros

The EU said that the UK is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros (US$56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement. The EU’s consolidated budget report for last year said that the money is owed under a series of articles that both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. However, the UK Treasury said that the Brexit divorce settlement remained within its previous central range of 40.74 billion euros to 45.40 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The 47.5 billion euros amount is significantly higher than expected. The British Office for Budget Responsibility predicted in its March 2018 economic and fiscal outlook report that the bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros. An initial amount of 6.8 billion euros is due for payment this year, the EU’s consolidated budget report said.

E-COMMERCE

Bukalapak sets IPO goals

Online marketplace Bukalapak aims to raise as much as 21.9 trillion rupiah (US$1.5 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO), the first of Indonesia’s tech unicorns to tap the country’s stock market. Bukalapak plans to offer about 19.3 billion shares at 750 to 850 rupiah apiece, raising about US$1.1 billion, terms of the deal showed. The e-commerce giant would be valued at about US$5.6 billion. It also set an over-allotment or greenshoe option that could take the total shares issued to a maximum of 25.77 billion. The company aims to debut on Aug. 6, the company said in an IPO prospectus, taking advantage of plans to relax requirements around listings.