Washington to add more Chinese firms to its Entity List

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US Department of Commerce was set as early as yesterday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources said.

This was to follow its announcement last month adding five other Chinese companies or entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China.

The additions to the department’s Entity List are part of the efforts of US President Joe Biden’s administration to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

Beijing dismisses accusations of genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang, and says its policies are necessary to stamp out separatists and “religious extremists” who plotted attacks and stirred up tension between mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs and Han, China’s largest ethnic group.

One of the sources said that the department plans to add 14 Chinese companies to the list.

The identities of the companies being added were not immediately known. Some companies from other countries were also set to be added to the department’s blacklist as soon as yesterday.

Generally, entity-listed companies are required to apply for licenses from the department and face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from US suppliers.

Last month, the department said it was adding the five Chinese entities “for accepting or utilizing forced labor in the implementation of the People’s Republic of China’s campaign of repression against Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.”