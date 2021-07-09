World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

Record-low rate maintained

Bank Negara Malaysia yesterday held its benchmark interest rate at a record low to support the economy amid political instability and a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown. The central bank kept the overnight policy rate at 1.75 percent, a decision expected by 19 of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The economic outlook “remains subject to significant downside risks, due mainly to factors that could lead to a delay in the easing of containment measures or imposition of tighter containment measures, and a weaker-than-expected global growth recovery,” the bank said in a statement. The government is expected to revise next month its full-year growth forecast of 6 to 7.5 percent amid the renewed containment measures. The economy lost about 1 billion ringgit (US$239 million) daily when the lockdown was in full swing, the prime minister said last month.

GERMANY

Exports rise for 13th month

Exports rose in May for the 13th month in a row, approaching their pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as demand recovers internationally, official data showed yesterday. Europe’s biggest economy exported 112.2 billion euros (US$132.7 billion) of goods, up 0.3 percent from April, seasonally adjusted figures published by federal statistics office Destatis showed. That is just 0.3 percent lower than the level recorded in February last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically curtailed trade and travel. Compared with May last year, the nation exported 43.3 percent more to the EU, and 28.7 percent more to non-EU countries. Local demand for foreign goods also rose, with imports growing 3.4 percent to 99.6 billion euros, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

AIRPORTS

Macquarie eyes Sydney

A consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd is exploring a rival offer for Sydney Airport, in a potential challenge to IFM Investors Pty’s A$22.3 billion (US$16.6 billion) bid, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Australian firm has been speaking with potential partners, including local pension funds, about making a joint offer, the people said. The bidding group could include funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets (MIRA), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Macquarie might also use some of its own capital for the deal and could seek to rope in some of the MIRA funds’ investors to join the consortium, one of the people said.

EUROPE

ECB raises inflation goal

European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2 percent and allow room to overshoot it when needed, officials familiar with the matter said. The decision marks a significant change from the previous target of “below, but close to, 2 percent,” which some policymakers felt was too vague. The consensus emerged at a special meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to conclude the ECB’s first strategy review in almost 20 years. The revamped strategy could give officials the justification for sustaining ultra-loose monetary policy for longer as they strive to reverse years of below-target inflation, which have weighed on the eurozone’s economic potential. It would also be crucial for guiding the central bank’s actions as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Policymakers are expected to debate after the summer how to exit emergency measures that include an exceptionally flexible bond-buying program of 1.85 trillion euros.