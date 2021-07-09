MALAYSIA
Record-low rate maintained
Bank Negara Malaysia yesterday held its benchmark interest rate at a record low to support the economy amid political instability and a prolonged COVID-19 lockdown. The central bank kept the overnight policy rate at 1.75 percent, a decision expected by 19 of 21 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The economic outlook “remains subject to significant downside risks, due mainly to factors that could lead to a delay in the easing of containment measures or imposition of tighter containment measures, and a weaker-than-expected global growth recovery,” the bank said in a statement. The government is expected to revise next month its full-year growth forecast of 6 to 7.5 percent amid the renewed containment measures. The economy lost about 1 billion ringgit (US$239 million) daily when the lockdown was in full swing, the prime minister said last month.
GERMANY
Exports rise for 13th month
Exports rose in May for the 13th month in a row, approaching their pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as demand recovers internationally, official data showed yesterday. Europe’s biggest economy exported 112.2 billion euros (US$132.7 billion) of goods, up 0.3 percent from April, seasonally adjusted figures published by federal statistics office Destatis showed. That is just 0.3 percent lower than the level recorded in February last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically curtailed trade and travel. Compared with May last year, the nation exported 43.3 percent more to the EU, and 28.7 percent more to non-EU countries. Local demand for foreign goods also rose, with imports growing 3.4 percent to 99.6 billion euros, according to seasonally adjusted figures.
AIRPORTS
Macquarie eyes Sydney
A consortium led by Macquarie Group Ltd is exploring a rival offer for Sydney Airport, in a potential challenge to IFM Investors Pty’s A$22.3 billion (US$16.6 billion) bid, people with knowledge of the matter said. The Australian firm has been speaking with potential partners, including local pension funds, about making a joint offer, the people said. The bidding group could include funds managed by Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets (MIRA), the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Macquarie might also use some of its own capital for the deal and could seek to rope in some of the MIRA funds’ investors to join the consortium, one of the people said.
EUROPE
ECB raises inflation goal
European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2 percent and allow room to overshoot it when needed, officials familiar with the matter said. The decision marks a significant change from the previous target of “below, but close to, 2 percent,” which some policymakers felt was too vague. The consensus emerged at a special meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday to conclude the ECB’s first strategy review in almost 20 years. The revamped strategy could give officials the justification for sustaining ultra-loose monetary policy for longer as they strive to reverse years of below-target inflation, which have weighed on the eurozone’s economic potential. It would also be crucial for guiding the central bank’s actions as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Policymakers are expected to debate after the summer how to exit emergency measures that include an exceptionally flexible bond-buying program of 1.85 trillion euros.
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US