South Korean battery giants plan to invest US$35bn

Bloomberg





South Korea plans to invest 40.6 trillion won (US$35 billion) in its electric-vehicle (EV) battery industry by the end of the decade to secure its spot as a major global force in the sector, and compete with a dominant China and Japan.

LG Energy Solution Co, SK Innovation Co and Samsung SDI Co will be key players, driving investment in research and development (R&D) and battery production, the government said in a statement yesterday.

“The plan is to ensure that incentives are provided to companies for their investments and R&D to help them become global leaders in the battery market,” it said. “The government will make all efforts to support and grow this industry, which will be a vital part of the country’s future economy.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, looks at displays prior to attending a report session on the country’s rechargeable battery development strategies at an LG Energy Solution plant in Cheongju, South Korea, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

South Korea has some of the world’s biggest makers of batteries for electric vehicles, accounting for one-third of the global market in the first five months of this year, and companies are expanding and adding facilities overseas to meet growing demand for electric vehicles.

Their production capacity almost quadrupled to 217 gigawatt-hours (GWh) last year from 59GWh in 2016, the government said.

China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (新能源科技) alone accounted for 31 percent of battery sales in the first five months of this year, said SNE Research, which expects the global battery market to surge to about US$352 billion in 2030 from US$46 billion last year.

“Additional investment and support is absolutely critical at this point as we’re expecting long-term growth from the market,” DS Asset Management Co fund manager Yoon Joon-won said.

LG Energy said in a statement it plans to invest 15.1 trillion won by 2030, including 9.7 trillion won in R&D. It would build an institute in South Korea for training in battery technology, expected for completion in January 2023.

The company said it has a backlog of more than 180 trillion won of orders for electric-vehicle batteries.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s administration said it would support companies developing next-generation products, including solid-state batteries.

An 80 billion won fund would help small and medium-sized firms strengthen their ability to provide battery-making materials and components.

The government, financial institutions and the three battery makers would contribute to the fund. South Korea also plans to develop its used-battery industry.

“The [South] Korean government will need to accelerate power sector decarbonization, as well as EV adoption at home, if it wants the country to remain at the center of battery manufacturing in the future,” said Ali Izadi-Najafabadi, head of Asia-Pacific research at BloombergNEF.

South Korea joined China and Japan last year in setting a deadline to become carbon neutral by 2050. It has a 42.7 trillion won plan known as the Green New Deal that aims to boost low-carbon power sources and foster green industries amid an effort to triple renewable energy output by 2025.