US states sue Google over ‘monopoly’

FAIR PLAY? Thirty-seven US states allege that Google has profited from its Play Store by engaging in monopolistic tactics to sell Android apps and in-app goods

Reuters, WASHINGTON and OAKLAND, California





Thirty-seven US state and district attorneys general on Wednesday sued Alphabet Inc’s Google, alleging that it bought off competitors and used restrictive contracts to unlawfully maintain a monopoly for its app store on Android phones.

The allegations about Google’s Play Store stem from an investigation involving nearly every US state that began in September 2019 and has already resulted in three other lawsuits against the company. The cases threaten to force major changes to how it generates billions of dollars in revenue across its businesses, including advertising, in-app purchases and smart home gadgets.

Google on Wednesday said the litigation was about boosting a handful of major app developers that want preferential treatment rather than about helping small businesses or consumers. It added that unlike Apple Inc with its App Store on iPhones, Android supports competitors to the Play Store.

The logo of Google is seen on a building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France. Photo: Reuters

“Android and Google Play provide openness and choice that other platforms simply don’t,” the company said in a blog post.

The states — led by New York, North Carolina and Tennessee and Utah — argue that Google has generated “enormous profit margins” from the Play Store by engaging in illegal tactics to preserve monopolies in selling Android apps and in-app goods.

In the US, Google Play accounts for 90 percent of Android apps downloaded, according to the lawsuit.

“Google leverages its monopoly power with Android to unlawfully maintain its monopoly in the Android app distribution market,” the lawsuit said.

The states pointed to agreements already targeted in other lawsuits, such as those Google has with mobile carriers and smartphone makers to promote its services.

However, they added fresh claims after newly reviewing internal company documents. The states alleged that Google bought off developers so they would not support competing app stores, and that through numerous secret projects it intended to pay Samsung Electronics Co, whose rival app store posed the biggest threat, to stop competing.

Samsung declined to comment.

The plaintiffs, which include California and the District of Columbia, also say Google has unlawfully mandated that some apps use the company’s payment tools and give Google as much as 30 percent of digital goods sales.

The “extravagant commission,” compared with the 3 percent other marketplaces charge, has forced app makers to raise prices and consumers to spend more, the states said.

“Google Play is not fair play,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said in a statement. “It must stop using its monopolistic power and hyperdominant market position to unlawfully leverage billions of added dollars from smaller companies, competitors and consumers beyond what should be paid.”

The states want the consumers to get their money back. They also called for civil penalties and a court-imposed monitor to ensure Google eases the process for consumers, app developers and smartphone makers to use or promote alternatives to the Play Store and the official payment system for 20 years.

In addition, the states are seeking to stop Google’s payments to Samsung and developers.

The states said they have not ruled out taking similar action against Apple over its App Store.

The filing drew praise from Meghan DiMuzio, executive director for the Coalition for App Fairness, which represents companies — including Match Group Inc and Spotify Technology SA — that oppose some of the Play Store rules.

“Anti-competitive policies stifle innovation, inhibit consumer freedom, inflate costs, and limit transparent communication between developers and their customers,” DiMuzio said.