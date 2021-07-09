Largan earnings plummet on forex losses

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Largan Precision Co (大立光), a camera lens supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhone series, yesterday reported that its net profit last quarter plunged 44.36 percent sequentially to NT$2.96 billion (US$105.6 million) due to massive foreign-exchange losses.

Last quarter’s profit also fell 40.69 percent from a year earlier, marking its worst earnings in eight years.

Earnings per share plunged to NT$22.07 from NT$39.62 in the first quarter and NT$37.19 in the second quarter of last year.

The company attributed the decline to foreign-exchange losses of NT$1.23 billion due to the local currency’s appreciation against the greenback.

Its gross margin dropped to 60.33 percent from 64.72 percent in the first quarter and 68.62 percent in the same period last year.

Second-quarter revenue was NT$10.11 billion, down 14 percent quarter-on-quarter and 20 percent year-on-year.

“July will be better than June, and August might be better than July,” Largan chairman Adam Lin (林恩平) said.

The company underperformed amid component shortages and market uncertainties, he said.

“When our customers have trouble obtaining components, that affects their demand for our products,” Lin said.

When asked by investors whether Largan should diversify as the handset camera lens market matures, Lin said the company has been working with an automotive customer that might need camera lenses for self-driving vehicles.

“Our largest automotive client has been growing rapidly,” Lin said. “We are making sure to support them as automotive camera lenses become increasingly sophisticated.”

Largan also plans to increase profitability by bundling its lenses with voice coil motor modules.

While the gross margin on the modules tend to be lower than that of lenses, by bundling them with lenses, Largan hopes to increase yield and provide customers with an attractive solution.

The company’s higher-end lenses with eight layers of plastic (also known as 8P) are gaining traction, as more than one customer adds them to their designs, Lin said.

He added that he expects more clients to adopt its high-end 7P lenses in the second half of the year, while it continues its research and development of 9P lenses.

Largan is continuing apace with the construction of a new plant, which is expected to commence production in 2023.