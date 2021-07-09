Business gauge shows steady growth

SEEING RED: With the government easing restrictions on some gatherings, consumer activity should regain momentum, the National Development Council said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government’s business climate monitor in May flashed “red” for a fourth straight month, indicating that the nation’s export-focused economy remained robust, despite a local COVID-19 outbreak, the National Development Council said yesterday.

The overall score stayed the same as in April at 41, the historic peak, although the outbreak took a toll on the job market, service sector and overall business sentiment, the council said.

“I remain upbeat about the economy for the rest of this year, as consumer activity should regain some momentum next week” following the easing of some curbs on gatherings, council research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told an online news conference.

A woman yesterday walks past a fashion clothing store window display in Taipei. Photo: CNA

Although the government yesterday extended the nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert to July 26, it would from Tuesday next week allow limited operations of dine-in services, gyms, movie theaters, museums, recreational parks and small tour groups.

The move shows the outbreak is increasingly under control, which should help boost consumer and business confidence, Wu said.

It is likely that the business climate monitor for this month would again be “red,” as the outbreak has not hurt export orders, industrial production, outbound shipments or the financial markets, Wu said.

The council uses a five-color system to depict the economic picture, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.

The Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (CNAIC, 工商協進會) yesterday urged the government to adopt a more realistic approach — learning to live with COVID-19, as some countries, such as the UK and Singapore, believe that a zero-

transmission model is untenable.

The government cannot shut the nation’s borders forever, but should plan ahead and build up its vaccine inventory in case the virus continues to mutate and survive, CNAIC chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) said.

The government should negotiate to procure more vaccines as people might need a third jab, as some experts have said, he said.

The trade group welcomes the easing of disease prevention measures, possibly ending a spike in unpaid leave and unemployment, Lin said.

It called on the government to freeze electricity rate increases for the entire summer and ease restrictions on shareholder meetings as long as they can observe proper social distancing measures.

The government should also consider issuing meal vouchers to disadvantaged people, which the private sector is willing to support if the government needs the money, it said.