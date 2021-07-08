Taiwan has signed a 15-year agreement with Qatar to purchase 1.25 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday.
The Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA), which state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) signed with Qatar Petroleum, would add to the stability of the nation’s LNG supply in line with the government’s energy transition policy, the ministry said.
“As Taiwan moves away from coal and nuclear, and toward renewable energy and LNG, we are in need of more long-term assured supplies,” CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said.
Taiwan previously signed a 25-year SPA to purchase 3 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar in 2007, Chang said.
The nation also has similar SPAs with Australia and the US, although Qatar is the biggest supplier of LNG, he said.
Chang estimated that Taiwan used about 17 million tonnes of LNG last year.
“About 65 to 70 percent of that is satisfied by our long-term SPAs, while a further 20 percent or so is secured by shorter-term agreements,” Chang said, adding that it is also necessary to purchase some LNG on the spot market to fine-tune supply and demand.
Taiwan’s two LNG receiving terminals can only hold less than two weeks of LNG supply and they are both operating at more than 100 percent capacity, he said.
“Expansion plans are under way to add more storage tanks, more receiving docks and more pipelines at the two existing terminals while we build more terminals,” Chang said.
By 2025, LNG is expected to provide 50 percent of the nation’s electricity, up from about 40 percent last year, Taiwan Power Co (台電) data showed.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US
Don Joyce, a Nokia Corp manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line Internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX). Starlink, which cost him C$600 (US$487) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides “blindingly fast” speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. However, the beta test customer said he experiences dropouts during calls on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. “If you’re in the city and you have alternatives, I wouldn’t recommend it, but if you’re in the country, like in the