CPC inks 15-year deal with Qatar to purchase LNG

ENERGY TRANSITION: By 2025, liquified natural gas is expected to provide 50 percent of the nation’s electricity supply, up from about 40 percent last year

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Taiwan has signed a 15-year agreement with Qatar to purchase 1.25 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

The Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA), which state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan (台灣中油) signed with Qatar Petroleum, would add to the stability of the nation’s LNG supply in line with the government’s energy transition policy, the ministry said.

“As Taiwan moves away from coal and nuclear, and toward renewable energy and LNG, we are in need of more long-term assured supplies,” CPC spokesman Chang Ray-chung (張瑞宗) said.

Taiwan previously signed a 25-year SPA to purchase 3 million tonnes of LNG from Qatar in 2007, Chang said.

The nation also has similar SPAs with Australia and the US, although Qatar is the biggest supplier of LNG, he said.

Chang estimated that Taiwan used about 17 million tonnes of LNG last year.

“About 65 to 70 percent of that is satisfied by our long-term SPAs, while a further 20 percent or so is secured by shorter-term agreements,” Chang said, adding that it is also necessary to purchase some LNG on the spot market to fine-tune supply and demand.

Taiwan’s two LNG receiving terminals can only hold less than two weeks of LNG supply and they are both operating at more than 100 percent capacity, he said.

“Expansion plans are under way to add more storage tanks, more receiving docks and more pipelines at the two existing terminals while we build more terminals,” Chang said.

By 2025, LNG is expected to provide 50 percent of the nation’s electricity, up from about 40 percent last year, Taiwan Power Co (台電) data showed.