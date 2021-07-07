EQUITIES
TAIEX hits new intraday high
The TAIEX closed almost flat yesterday, dropping from a record intraday high, as selling began after the main board at one point breached 18,000 points. After the market’s rally in the previous session, investors seemed worried about a possible technical pullback, and scrambled to lock in their early gains, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 6.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,913.07. Turnover totaled NT$600.005 billion (US$21.49 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$119 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CHIPMAKERS
Novatek revenue hits record
Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$11.58 billion for last month, doubling from NT$5.85 billion a year earlier. That brought its second-quarter revenue to NT$34.11 billion, up 29.4 percent from NT$26.36 billion in the first quarter. Last quarter’s revenue also exceeded the driver IC supplier’s estimate of between NT$33 billion and NT$34 billion on robust demand for laptops and TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Sercomm revenue up 15%
Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday posted NT$3.59 billion in revenue for last month, up 15 percent from NT$3.13 billion a year earlier. That brought the company’s second-quarter revenue to a record NT$9.99 billion, up 8 percent from NT$9.25 billion a year earlier. Sercomm attributed the growth to upgrades of broadband infrastructure, fiber optical gateways, Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications cables and enterprise networking equipment.
? NETWORKING
Virus hits Accton revenue
Networking equipment maker Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技) yesterday said its revenue fell 7.94 percent year-on-year last month to NT$4.52 billion due to a production disruption at its factory in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) after workers were quarantined for COVID-19. Production at the factory was restored at the end of last month, it said. In the second quarter, revenue rose 11.33 percent year-on-year to NT$14.05 billion from NT$12.62 billion.
AUTOMAKERS
New vehicle sales dive
Taiwan’s new vehicle sales plunged 32.5 percent from a year earlier and 18.8 percent from a month earlier to 27,930 units last month, the lowest in 12 years, after a COVID-19 outbreak dampened consumer sentiment, data compiled by local transportation authorities showed. However, vehicle sales for the first six months of this year were up 5.7 percent annually, totaling 221,809 units, data released on Friday last week showed. Last month, Toyota Motor Corp was the top seller with sales of 6,329 units, down 47.1 percent from a year earlier, and took a 22.7 percent share of the local market.
BANKING
DBS Taiwan names chair
DBS Bank Taiwan’s (星展台灣) board of directors on Monday approved Andrew Ng (伍維洪) as its new chairman. Ng is the Singapore-based bank’s head of Treasury and Markets, and a member of the DBS Group Executive Committee, DBS Bank said on Monday. He has been instrumental in leading DBS Treasury and Market’s expansion in the region since 2016, helping build a pan-Asia trading platform on different asset classes and establishing region-wide local currency derivative capabilities for the bank, it said.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s