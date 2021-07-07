Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX hits new intraday high

The TAIEX closed almost flat yesterday, dropping from a record intraday high, as selling began after the main board at one point breached 18,000 points. After the market’s rally in the previous session, investors seemed worried about a possible technical pullback, and scrambled to lock in their early gains, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 6.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at 17,913.07. Turnover totaled NT$600.005 billion (US$21.49 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$119 million of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIPMAKERS

Novatek revenue hits record

Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠) yesterday reported record revenue of NT$11.58 billion for last month, doubling from NT$5.85 billion a year earlier. That brought its second-quarter revenue to NT$34.11 billion, up 29.4 percent from NT$26.36 billion in the first quarter. Last quarter’s revenue also exceeded the driver IC supplier’s estimate of between NT$33 billion and NT$34 billion on robust demand for laptops and TVs.

ELECTRONICS

Sercomm revenue up 15%

Telecom equipment maker Sercomm Corp (中磊) yesterday posted NT$3.59 billion in revenue for last month, up 15 percent from NT$3.13 billion a year earlier. That brought the company’s second-quarter revenue to a record NT$9.99 billion, up 8 percent from NT$9.25 billion a year earlier. Sercomm attributed the growth to upgrades of broadband infrastructure, fiber optical gateways, Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications cables and enterprise networking equipment.

? NETWORKING

Virus hits Accton revenue

Networking equipment maker Accton Technology Corp (智邦科技) yesterday said its revenue fell 7.94 percent year-on-year last month to NT$4.52 billion due to a production disruption at its factory in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南) after workers were quarantined for COVID-19. Production at the factory was restored at the end of last month, it said. In the second quarter, revenue rose 11.33 percent year-on-year to NT$14.05 billion from NT$12.62 billion.

AUTOMAKERS

New vehicle sales dive

Taiwan’s new vehicle sales plunged 32.5 percent from a year earlier and 18.8 percent from a month earlier to 27,930 units last month, the lowest in 12 years, after a COVID-19 outbreak dampened consumer sentiment, data compiled by local transportation authorities showed. However, vehicle sales for the first six months of this year were up 5.7 percent annually, totaling 221,809 units, data released on Friday last week showed. Last month, Toyota Motor Corp was the top seller with sales of 6,329 units, down 47.1 percent from a year earlier, and took a 22.7 percent share of the local market.

BANKING

DBS Taiwan names chair

DBS Bank Taiwan’s (星展台灣) board of directors on Monday approved Andrew Ng (伍維洪) as its new chairman. Ng is the Singapore-based bank’s head of Treasury and Markets, and a member of the DBS Group Executive Committee, DBS Bank said on Monday. He has been instrumental in leading DBS Treasury and Market’s expansion in the region since 2016, helping build a pan-Asia trading platform on different asset classes and establishing region-wide local currency derivative capabilities for the bank, it said.