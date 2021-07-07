Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), yesterday reported that its revenue for last month more than doubled to NT$9.51 billion (US$340.66 million) from a year earlier, thanks to solid demand from Europe, Japan and the US.
Revenue last month was at its highest since October 2018, and the growth would likely extend through the remainder of this year, the peak season for the electronics industry, the company said.
Next quarter, it would continue to operate its factories at a high utilization rate to meet end-market demand, Yageo said.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
The company said in a statement that it has a “prudently optimistic” view regarding its revenue and business outlook.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has not eased globally and world trade frictions remain, Yageo said it would remain vigilant.
Yageo’s revenue last month was its best ever for June and brought revenue in the second quarter to NT$27.73 billion, up 105.9 percent from NT$13.47 billion in the same period last year.
Second-quarter revenue expanded 16.81 percent from NT$23.74 billion a quarter earlier, company data showed.
“Despite fewer working days due to biennial inventory counting at plants in the greater China region, revenue in June continued to grow and set a new monthly record for the month,” Yageo said.
Yageo is to give a detailed business outlook for the rest of the year at its annual general meeting today.
The company’s growth could be linked to the financial performance of its conductive paste supplier, Ample Electronic Technology Co (勤凱科技).
Ample yesterday posted record revenue of NT$162.52 million for last month, up 60.56 percent from NT$101.22 million a year earlier.
The company’s revenue has continued to break records for 10 months in a row.
“Since the beginning of this year, customer demand for conductive paste has exceeded what we could supply. The company is expanding capacity to catch up,” Ample said in a statement yesterday.
Order visibility is clear for the second half of this year, Ample said, adding that it expects massive customer demand to fuel revenue growth in the industry’s high season.
The company’s brisk outlook is also backed by order transfers, as persistent lockdowns in Malaysia helped it win orders from rivals, who faced production disruptions, it said.
During the quarter ended Wednesday last week, Ample saw aggregated revenue soar 53.87 percent year-on-year to NT$472.81 million from NT$307.28 million. That represented a quarterly increase of 12.19 percent from NT$421.44 million.
