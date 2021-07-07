Taper tantrum nightmares will not haunt emerging markets across Asia

Bloomberg





For all the worries of emerging markets staring down a repeat of the 2013 taper tantrum, policymakers in Asia should be considerably calmer.

Unlike then — when the US Federal Reserve sent shock waves through global markets with surprise plans to unwind its massive monetary stimulus programs — Asian emerging economies are mostly in a stronger position, while the Fed has signaled a longer lead time on any change.

The fear has been that a hike in US rates would trigger an outflow of capital as investors chase yields elsewhere, setting off an inflation-fueling currency sell-off, a spike in borrowing costs or force policy to be tightened faster than what seems healthy for local economies.

However, compared with their situation in 2013, as well as with their global emerging-market peers now, Asian central bankers can rely on bigger foreign-reserve stockpiles, relatively benign inflation, a thriving goods trade and deeper local-currency bond markets.

Rather than the Fed, the biggest risk now is a worsening COVID-19 outbreak as the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreads through the region.

“EM [emerging market] Asian central banks are able to be more accommodative precisely because of improved fundamentals,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging-market Asia and Europe strategist at Toronto Dominion Bank in Singapore. “Inflation remains relatively well-behaved across the region — though there are some exceptions — while external balances have strengthened.”

“The only caveat is that several countries are lagging behind in terms of pace of vaccinations, fueling risks to recovery,” he said.

Once Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last month signaled an openness to starting discussions about curbing asset purchases, analysts rushed to compare the eventual tightening to what happened eight years ago. It has already helped prompt interest-rate hikes in Mexico, Brazil and Hungary last month.

To be sure, the Fed has tried to be more transparent and signal its plans clearly.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan last week said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the Fed has given sufficient lead time to investors to allow for a smoother tapering this time.

Yet policymakers and investors also see a different story in emerging Asia, where South Korea is the lone central bank expected to hike as early as this year — and more for growth reasons around normalization, rather than inflation.

During the first half of this year, 13 Asia-Pacific central banks held interest rates steady, the only exception being a cut in February by Indonesia.

Asia remains an attractive investment destination, Kotecha said, despite some temporary flows toward higher-yielding markets in Latin America and the Europe, Middle East, Africa region as rate hikes boost yields.

Since the Fed’s surprise hawkish shift last month, the Mexican peso — a popular candidate for carry trades — has outperformed, gaining about 2.9 percent.

In contrast, declines in Asian emerging currencies range from 0.8 percent in the New Taiwan dollar to more than 3 percent in the Thai baht.

“Any flow that is happening right now is still chasing the recovery,” said Paul Sandhu, head of multiasset quantitative solutions Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “I do think it’s temporary, because the fundamentals in Asia are better.”