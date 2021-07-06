CHINA
Tencent merger in trouble
The antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) plan to merge the country’s top two videogame streaming sites, Huya (虎牙) and DouYu (鬥魚), three people familiar with the matter told reporters. Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation’s requirements on giving up exclusive rights, two of the people said. The Internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after the agency told the company that it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days of its first filing, one of them and a separate person said.
TURKEY
Inflation beats estimates
Inflation accelerated faster than all estimates last month, reducing the likelihood of a summer interest-rate cut. Consumer prices rose an annual 17.5 percent through last month, up from 16.6 percent the previous month on the back of broad-based gains led by food, data released yesterday showed. Food inflation, which accounts for about one-quarter of the consumer basket, rose 20 percent, compared with 17 percent the previous month. It is well above the central bank’s interim target of 13 percent set for the end of the year. A core inflation index showed that prices excluding volatile items such as food and energy also climbed to an annual 17.5 percent through last month, up from 17 percent in May.
AVIATION
Sydney Airport receives bid
Sydney Airport yesterday received a multibillion-dollar takeover bid from a consortium of Australian investors, sending its share price soaring. The consortium of infrastructure investors and Australian pension funds offered A$8.25 per share — or A$22.3 billion (US$16.8 billion). The proposal “has been made during a global pandemic which has deeply affected the aviation industry and the Sydney Airport security price,” the airport’s board said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. “The indicative price is below where Sydney Airport’s security price traded before the pandemic.” Sydney Airport’s share price spiked more than 30 percent on the offer, which is now being considered by the company’s board.
DELIVERY
Foodpanda Asia’s No. 1 app
Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda has grown into the biggest food-delivery app in Asia, excluding China, and envisions further expansion in areas such as groceries, said Jakob Angele, its chief executive officer for the Asia-Pacific region. “Not only during the COVID period, but also years before COVID, we saw year-after-year multiplying growth rates,” Angele said in an interview yesterday. Singapore-based Foodpanda said in February that it would start an online grocery delivery service called Pandamart in Cambodia, Japan, Laos and Myanmar this year after launching it in eight Asian countries last year.
INVESTMENT
Warburg eyes China assets
Warburg Pincus is creating a Chinese asset management firm to invest in distressed real-estate opportunities, with plans to garner US$5 billion in assets in five years. The US private equity firm is to work with Wensheng (文盛), one of the largest special situation asset managers in China, to create a joint venture focusing on real-estate special situation investments, including distressed assets. The two are to commit as much as US$600 million, a joint statement said yesterday.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s