CHINA

Tencent merger in trouble

The antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) plan to merge the country’s top two videogame streaming sites, Huya (虎牙) and DouYu (鬥魚), three people familiar with the matter told reporters. Tencent has failed to come up with sufficient remedies to meet the State Administration of Market Regulation’s requirements on giving up exclusive rights, two of the people said. The Internet giant recently withdrew the merger application for antitrust review and refiled it after the agency told the company that it could not complete the review of the merger within 180 days of its first filing, one of them and a separate person said.

TURKEY

Inflation beats estimates

Inflation accelerated faster than all estimates last month, reducing the likelihood of a summer interest-rate cut. Consumer prices rose an annual 17.5 percent through last month, up from 16.6 percent the previous month on the back of broad-based gains led by food, data released yesterday showed. Food inflation, which accounts for about one-quarter of the consumer basket, rose 20 percent, compared with 17 percent the previous month. It is well above the central bank’s interim target of 13 percent set for the end of the year. A core inflation index showed that prices excluding volatile items such as food and energy also climbed to an annual 17.5 percent through last month, up from 17 percent in May.

AVIATION

Sydney Airport receives bid

Sydney Airport yesterday received a multibillion-dollar takeover bid from a consortium of Australian investors, sending its share price soaring. The consortium of infrastructure investors and Australian pension funds offered A$8.25 per share — or A$22.3 billion (US$16.8 billion). The proposal “has been made during a global pandemic which has deeply affected the aviation industry and the Sydney Airport security price,” the airport’s board said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. “The indicative price is below where Sydney Airport’s security price traded before the pandemic.” Sydney Airport’s share price spiked more than 30 percent on the offer, which is now being considered by the company’s board.

DELIVERY

Foodpanda Asia’s No. 1 app

Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda has grown into the biggest food-delivery app in Asia, excluding China, and envisions further expansion in areas such as groceries, said Jakob Angele, its chief executive officer for the Asia-Pacific region. “Not only during the COVID period, but also years before COVID, we saw year-after-year multiplying growth rates,” Angele said in an interview yesterday. Singapore-based Foodpanda said in February that it would start an online grocery delivery service called Pandamart in Cambodia, Japan, Laos and Myanmar this year after launching it in eight Asian countries last year.

INVESTMENT

Warburg eyes China assets

Warburg Pincus is creating a Chinese asset management firm to invest in distressed real-estate opportunities, with plans to garner US$5 billion in assets in five years. The US private equity firm is to work with Wensheng (文盛), one of the largest special situation asset managers in China, to create a joint venture focusing on real-estate special situation investments, including distressed assets. The two are to commit as much as US$600 million, a joint statement said yesterday.