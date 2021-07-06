Virus drags commercial property deals down 40%

Commercial property deals last quarter tumbled 40.4 percent from a quarter earlier to NT$27.63 billion (US$989.79 million), weighed by a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, but could stage a comeback once the crisis is over, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said.

Local capital accounted for all transactions during the April-to-June period, with self-occupancy demand accounting for 75 percent of the deals, the broker said on Thursday.

Purchases of industrial office spaces made up the three largest deals by value, as MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, acquired an office building in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) for NT$3.26 billion and memory module supplier Adata Technology Co (威剛) bought an office building in the same district for NT$2.62 billion, it said.

In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, purchased an office building in Kaohsiung’s Nantze Industrial Park (楠梓工業區) for NT$2.25 billion, it said.

Demand remains healthy, although a level 3 COVID-19 alert slowed the market considerably, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan senior director Billy Yen (顏炳立) said.

A recovery in the commercial property market is looming as authorities are bringing the outbreak under control, Yen said, adding that ample liquidity and low interest rates would continue to lend support.

By comparison, land deals were resilient, totaling NT$66.9 billion last quarter, which was comfortably higher than the five-year average of NT$55 billion for the same period, thanks to the release of large plots of commercial land in New Taipei City and Taichung, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said.

Taipei-based Highwealth Construction Corp (興富發) spent NT$8.53 billion on commercial land in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District (新莊), setting a new record for the district and the special municipality, the broker said.

Taichung’s Shuinan Economic and Trade Park (水湳經貿園區) was the site of another major land deal worth NT$7.2 billion, which translated to NT$2.8 million per ping (3.3m2), it said.

Land near the Taichung High Speed Rail Station was sold for NT$4.42 billion as funds flew to central Taiwan to take advantage of improving infrastructure facilities, it said.

Looking forward, Yen said that prices for office buildings might increase on the back of robust demand, despite current disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, industrial land prices might have peaked and would slow a bit with continued demand from logistic and warehousing service providers, he said.