Oil up for sixth week as OPEC+ supply dispute drags

Bloomberg





Futures in New York posted a sixth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since December last year, as the standoff between OPEC+ ministers over output extended negotiations to tomorrow.

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery rose 0.09 percent to US$75.16 a barrel, up 1.5 percent from a week earlier.

Brent crude for August delivery gained 0.44 percent to US$76.17 a barrel, but dropped a slight 0.01 percent week-on-week.

The OPEC logo is pictured in Algiers on Sept. 28, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Friday’s meeting ended without a deal, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) still blocking a proposal to increase supply, delegates said.

The dispute leaves open the possibility of a supply deficit in the global oil market in the second half of the year.

“Demand is continuously outstripping supply, even if you do get the gradual increase, demand will come on a lot faster, a lot stronger than they can raise output,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago.

Oil jumped more than 10 percent last month with the summer driving season boosting demand for US crude and gasoline. The OPEC and its alliance have thus far taken a gradual approach to returning shuttered supplies, and calls for more output have increased in frequency.

The world’s third-biggest oil consumer, India, has raised concerns about price pressures, with the nation expecting fuel consumption to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of this year.

The White House is also concerned about gasoline prices, but believes there is enough spare oil production capacity globally, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

Skyrocketing crude oil prices have prompted US refiners to look for alternative ways to maximize gasoline production during peak seasonal demand.

“The price at the pump for US consumers as we enter summer travel season, we’re in the middle of it now, is a real inhibitor,” Tradition Energy director of market research Gary Cunningham said.

The OPEC+ dispute centers on how the group measures its production cuts, with the UAE refusing to back a deal to raise output unless the baseline for its own curbs is increased, a delegate said.

The dramatic turn of events at OPEC+ leaves the market in limbo and tarnishes the cartel’s carefully reconstructed reputation after last year’s brutal Saudi-Russian price dispute.

The UAE’s production cuts are measured from a starting point in 2018, which set its maximum capacity at 3.168 million barrels a day, but expansion projects have since raised that number to close to 4 million barrels. Reflecting that new capacity in its baseline could allow it to pump hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of extra crude.