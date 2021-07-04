Futures in New York posted a sixth straight weekly gain, the longest winning streak since December last year, as the standoff between OPEC+ ministers over output extended negotiations to tomorrow.
West Texas Intermediate for August delivery rose 0.09 percent to US$75.16 a barrel, up 1.5 percent from a week earlier.
Brent crude for August delivery gained 0.44 percent to US$76.17 a barrel, but dropped a slight 0.01 percent week-on-week.
Photo: Reuters
Friday’s meeting ended without a deal, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) still blocking a proposal to increase supply, delegates said.
The dispute leaves open the possibility of a supply deficit in the global oil market in the second half of the year.
“Demand is continuously outstripping supply, even if you do get the gradual increase, demand will come on a lot faster, a lot stronger than they can raise output,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago.
Oil jumped more than 10 percent last month with the summer driving season boosting demand for US crude and gasoline. The OPEC and its alliance have thus far taken a gradual approach to returning shuttered supplies, and calls for more output have increased in frequency.
The world’s third-biggest oil consumer, India, has raised concerns about price pressures, with the nation expecting fuel consumption to return to pre-COVID-19 levels by the end of this year.
The White House is also concerned about gasoline prices, but believes there is enough spare oil production capacity globally, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.
Skyrocketing crude oil prices have prompted US refiners to look for alternative ways to maximize gasoline production during peak seasonal demand.
“The price at the pump for US consumers as we enter summer travel season, we’re in the middle of it now, is a real inhibitor,” Tradition Energy director of market research Gary Cunningham said.
The OPEC+ dispute centers on how the group measures its production cuts, with the UAE refusing to back a deal to raise output unless the baseline for its own curbs is increased, a delegate said.
The dramatic turn of events at OPEC+ leaves the market in limbo and tarnishes the cartel’s carefully reconstructed reputation after last year’s brutal Saudi-Russian price dispute.
The UAE’s production cuts are measured from a starting point in 2018, which set its maximum capacity at 3.168 million barrels a day, but expansion projects have since raised that number to close to 4 million barrels. Reflecting that new capacity in its baseline could allow it to pump hundreds of thousands of barrels a day of extra crude.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in