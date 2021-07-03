UNITED STATES
IMF raises GDP tip
The IMF on Thursday raised its GDP growth projection for this year to 7.0 percent from a 4.6 percent forecast issued in April, due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary support. The IMF, in its annual “Article IV” assessment of the nation’s economic policies, said that the revised forecast represents the fastest pace of growth in a generation. It raised its GDP growth forecast for next year to 4.9 percent, up from its previous 3.5 percent April forecast. The new forecasts assume that the Congress will pass infrastructure, social spending and tax plans known as the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan this year at a similar size and composition to their original proposals, the IMF said. “Indicators suggest significant labor market slack remains, which should serve as a safety valve to dampen underlying wage and price pressures,” the IMF said in its review statement.
AUTOMAKERS
US sales jump
Automakers on Thursday reported huge jumps in second-quarter US sales, but face a challenging summer as a global semiconductor shortage continues to plague the industry. General Motors Co (GM) and Toyota Motor Corp had impressive increases compared with the same quarter last year, when large parts of the US economy remained under tight COVID-19 restrictions. GM said that US sales soared 40 percent this spring to 688,236 units. “The US economy is accelerating, consumer spending is robust and jobs are plentiful,” GM lead economist Elaine Buckberg said. “Consumer demand for vehicles is also strong, but constrained by very tight inventories. We expect continued high demand in the second half of this year and into 2022.” Toyota scored a 73 percent increase in US auto sales to 688,813 compared with the second quarter. Michelle Krebs of Cox Automotive said that GM and Toyota have low inventories of popular models, prompting some consumers to defer purchases because they could not find what they wanted, or were put off by elevated prices.
REAL ESTATE
China’s outlook downgraded
Morgan Stanley on Thursday downgraded its outlook on China’s property sector amid risks that policymakers might take steps to cool down the overheated market and further prompt developers to cut their debt levels. The US brokerage lowered its recommendation on the real-estate sector China to “in-line” from “attractive” in a note published. Strong sales continue and land sales “haven’t cooled off yet, therefore policy risk is still to the downside,” analysts led by Elly Chen (陳鐸) wrote.
SOUTH KOREA
Pace of inflation eases
The pace of inflation slowed for the first time in six months, according to data that supports the Bank of Korea’s view of recent price pressures as temporary. Consumer prices rose 2.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 2.6 percent pace in May, data from Statistics Korea showed yesterday. Economists had expected the pace would decelerate only to 2.5 percent. The slowdown adds support to the central bank’s argument that recent price data have been boosted by comparison with last year’s dismal figures and some inflationary pressures are likely to fade going forward. The Bank of Korea said it expects inflation to fluctuate around its 2 percent target for the rest of the year before sliding lower next year.
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when