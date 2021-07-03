French prosecutors have opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of concealing “crimes against humanity” in China’s Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday.
The procedure is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uighurs in the region, including the use of forced labor, the source said.
China denies all accusations of abuse in the region.
The source told reporters that Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan’s Fast Retailing; Zara owner Inditex; France’s SMCP; and Skechers were the subject of the investigation, confirming a report by French Web site Mediapart.
“An investigation has been opened by the crimes against humanity unit within the antiterrorism prosecutors’ office following the filing of a complaint,” the source said.
France has a Central Office to Fight Crimes against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes, founded in 2013.
Inditex said it rejected the claims in the legal complaint, adding that it conducted rigorous traceability controls and would fully cooperate with the French investigation.
“At Inditex, we have zero tolerance for all forms of forced labor, and have established policies and procedures to ensure this practice does not take place in our supply chain,” the company said in a statement.
SMCP said that it would cooperate with the French authorities to prove that the allegations are false.
“SMCP works with suppliers located all over the world and maintains that it does not have direct suppliers in the region mentioned in the press,” SMCP said, adding that it regularly audited its suppliers.
Fast Retailing said in a statement from Tokyo that it had not been contacted by French authorities and that none of its production partners are in Xinjiang.
“If and when notified, we will cooperate fully with the investigation to reaffirm there is no forced labor in our supply chains,” it said.
The company in May lost an appeal with US Customs after a shipment of Uniqlo men’s shirts were impounded because of suspected breaches of a ban on Xinjiang cotton.
Skechers said that it does not comment on pending litigation.
It referred reporters to a March statement in which it said it maintained a strict supplier code of conduct.
Two non-governmental organizations filed a complaint in France in early April against multinationals for concealment of forced labor and crimes against humanity.
UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than 1 million people, mainly Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in the past few years in a vast system of camps in China’s western Xinjiang region.
Many former inmates have said that they were subject to ideological training and abuse.
Rights groups say the camps have been used as a source of low-paid and coercive labor.
China initially denied that the camps existed, but has since said they are vocational centers designed to combat extremism.
In late 2019, China said that everyone in the camps had “graduated.”
Several Western brands, including Hennes & Mauritz AB, Burberry Group PLC and Nike Inc, have been hit by consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when