The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) last month lost further steam, although it remained at a high level as all sectors reported business increases on the back of strong demand from abroad, the Chunghua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.
The economic bellwether shed 2 points to 64, above the booming mark of 60 for the eighth consecutive month, indicating that a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan had little effect on manufacturing activity, the backbone of exports.
PMI data are a gauge of the manufacturing industry, with values above 50 indicating expansion and values below the threshold suggesting contraction.
Photo: AP, Chiang Ying-ying
All subindices remained comfortably in the expansion zone, with the exception of customers’ inventory, which was 44.9, indicating that demand outstripped supply amid persistent shortages of raw materials and shipping chaos, the Taipei-based think tank said.
The pace of gains slowed for new orders, industrial production, employment, export orders, input prices, raw material prices and the six-month business outlook, CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) told reporters.
Chang attributed the slowdown to a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert, which is taking a toll on consumer activity and business confidence.
The subindex on new orders softened 3 points to 64.7, with all sectors reporting a rise in business, especially suppliers of electronics and optical products, Chang said, adding that these firms are the most optimistic about business in the next six months as the high season for technology products approaches.
Taiwan is home to the world’s largest contract makers of chips, camera lenses, flat panels and other components used in smartphones, tablets, laptops and peripheral devices.
The reading on industrial output dropped 2 points to 63.8, while the gauge on export orders lowered 4.1 points to 59.7, CIER said.
The subindex on delivery times was 71.6, albeit down from a record 74.8 in April.
Container space shortages and congestion at ports remained acute due to virus restrictions in China, and rapid economic recovery in the US and Europe, Chang said.
Uncertainty over supply chains and the reliability of shipping schedules prompted firms to boost inventory, which helped keep the readings for raw material and component costs high at 84 and 61.1 respectively, down from 90.4 and 66.2 in May, CIER said.
Firms are generally positive about the six-month outlook, with that index at 64.3, down from 67, it said.
Non-manufacturing sectors bore the brunt of the virus restrictions, with the non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slipping 3.2 points to 46, CIER said.
The pinch is sharp for cram schools, restaurants, retailers and financial and insurance companies, it said.
However, logistics and shipping service providers, wholesale companies, and telecoms benefited from a boom in a low-contact economy, it said.
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when