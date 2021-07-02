REAL ESTATE
Evergrande’s ratings down
Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday lowered China Evergrande Group’s (恒大集團) credit rating by one notch to “B2,” the second downgrade by a global ratings company in less than two weeks. “Although Evergrande has been reducing its debt to improve its financial stability, the company still faces sizeable maturing debt and puttable bonds over the next 12 to 18 months,” Moody’s said. The Shenzhen-based developer said it has reduced its net debt-to-equity ratio to below 100 percent, and pared total borrowings to about 570 billion yuan (US$88.2 billion) from 717 billion yuan in December last year.
SINGAPORE
Housing boom eases
A housing boom took a breather last quarter, after a return to lockdown conditions amid a COVID-19 outbreak eased price growth. Private property values rose 0.9 percent sequentially from the previous quarter, when they rose 3.3 percent, preliminary estimates from the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed yesterday. It was the first time price growth slowed in five quarters. Fewer property launches also caused prices to slow, said Christine Sun (孫燕清), senior vice president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie (橙易產業).
SWEDEN
Central bank keeps policies
The central bank yesterday kept its policy unchanged and said that the economy still needed support even as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic fade. “The Executive Board has therefore decided to hold the repo rate unchanged at zero percent, and that during the fourth quarter the Riksbank will continue purchasing assets within the envelope” of 700 billion kronor (US$81.62 billion), it said in a statement. The Riksbank sees the economy growing 4.2 percent this year, as inflation is above the 2 percent target and housing prices have soared.
AUTOMAKERS
Ford curtails production
Ford Motor Co is halting production for two weeks at a Michigan factory that just began building its highly anticipated Bronco SUV, citing a lack of unspecified parts. The automaker is also curtailing production at eight additional factories this month and next month due to a global shortage of semiconductors that has hobbled auto production worldwide. Ford said it is diverting its scarce semiconductor supply to finish nearly completed vehicles that are awaiting chips before being sent to dealers.
FOOD
Krispy Kreme IPO falls short
Krispy Kreme Inc on Wednesday priced its US initial public offering (IPO) below a marketed range to raise US$500 million, short of the US$640 million it had sought. The company said in a statement that it sold more than 29 million shares for US$17 each. While the size of the sale was expanded from the almost 27 million shares that Krispy Kreme had planned to sell, the offer price was well below the US$21 to US$24 marketed range. Krispy Kreme is valued in the listing at about US$2.78 billion.
TECHNOLOGY
Russia tightens IT rules
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law obliging foreign information technology (IT) firms to open offices on Russian territory, a document published yesterday by the government showed. Moscow has fined IT firms for failing to delete content it says is illegal, slowing down the speed of Twitter as punishment, and on Wednesday opened a new case against Google for breaching personal data legislation.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in