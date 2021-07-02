A unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group is buying a 10 percent stake in TBM Co, a Japanese start-up known for its technology that turns limestone into a plastic substitute, as environmental concerns push companies to seek cleaner and safer products.
The ￥13.5 billion (US$121 million) investment is the venture’s biggest funding since it was established in 2011 by entrepreneur Nobuyoshi Yamasaki, an e-mail from TBM said.
The firm is also forging a venture with SK Chemicals to develop biodegradable material that offers alternatives to single-use plastics.
The deal underscores growing calls from investors to address social and environmental problems, as companies accelerate their shift into cleaner and more sustainable business.
TBM is known for creating Limex, a new material mostly made from limestone and a small amount of polymeric resin that acts as a binder. Limex can be used as a plastic or paper substitute in products ranging from name cards to shopping bags and food containers.
TBM said the joint venture would combine the South Korean firm’s biodegradable plastic with calcium carbonate derived from limestone to make what it calls “biodegradable Limex.”
TBM is to take a 49 percent stake in the venture and the South Korean partner is to hold 51 percent, it said.
SK Group said in a separate statement that the deal would help it sell Limex at a competitive price in countries like South Korea and the US.
The start-up said it would use the money for expansion, including setting up the joint venture with SK Chemicals, and for research and development.
TBM received the funds from SK Japan Investment, a unit that was created in May by four SK companies, including the conglomerate’s holding company and SK Chemicals, to invest in businesses promoting environmental, social and governance, or ESG, practices in Japan.
TBM has received funding from companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Japanese trading giant Itochu Corp. In April, it secured a green loan arranged by Nanto Bank Ltd.
