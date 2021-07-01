World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Jobless rate falls

Unemployment fell last month as more workers joined the labor market in light of a strong recovery in Europe’s largest economy helped by falling COVID-19 infections and an easing of containment measures, data showed yesterday. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said that the number of people out of work fell by 38,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.691 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 20,000. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 5.9 percent. In a further positive sign, the number of employees put on reduced working hours fell sharply last month, preliminary figures showed.

EUROPE

Digital yuan poses “risks”

China’s rapid progress in developing a digital yuan poses a key risk in preserving the euro’s international role, said Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council. Villeroy urged European policymakers to act quickly on their own equivalent efforts and more innovative payment solutions, “or risk an erosion of our monetary sovereignty — something we cannot tolerate.” Villeroy said that “the progress made by extra-European CBDCs [Central Bank Digital Currencies] and notably by the digital yuan” as part of a “triangle of risks” challenging the ECB’s control over payments.

UNITED KINGDOM

GDP contracts 1.6 percent

The economy shrank by slightly more than expected in the first quarter, revised official data showed yesterday. GDP contracted by 1.6 percent in the three months to the end of March, down from the previous figure of 1.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. The “GDP figures show the same picture as our earlier estimate with schools, hospitality and retail all hit by the reimposition of the [COVID-19] lockdown in January and February, with some recovery in March,” ONS Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said. “With many services unavailable, households again saved at record levels,” he added.

EQUITIES

Dingdong opens up 19%

Shares of Dingdong (叮咚), backed by Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund II, opened 19 percent above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of US$6.6 billion. The stock opened at US$28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of US$23.50. At that valuation, Dingdong would be worth 29 percent more than the US$5.1 billion it was valued at after the Japanese conglomerate invested in it last month. Earlier, the company raised US$95.7 million, selling more than 4 million US depositary shares. The pricing was at the lower end of a range announced earlier.

GHANA

Toyota plant launched

The launch of a Toyota Motor Corp plant in Ghana, the second vehicle plant opening in the country in less than a year, would help reduce imports of secondhand vehicles and boost export earnings, President Nana Akuffo-Addo said on Tuesday. The Toyota plant, a US$7 million investment with annual production capacity of about 1,330 units, follows a Volkswagen AG plant with a 5,000-unit-per-year capacity opened in August last year. The plants are the result of global automakers such as Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Co, Toyota, Honda Motor Co and PSA Group unit Peugeot waking up to the potential of the African market.