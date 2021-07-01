GERMANY
Jobless rate falls
Unemployment fell last month as more workers joined the labor market in light of a strong recovery in Europe’s largest economy helped by falling COVID-19 infections and an easing of containment measures, data showed yesterday. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs said that the number of people out of work fell by 38,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.691 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 20,000. The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 5.9 percent. In a further positive sign, the number of employees put on reduced working hours fell sharply last month, preliminary figures showed.
EUROPE
Digital yuan poses “risks”
China’s rapid progress in developing a digital yuan poses a key risk in preserving the euro’s international role, said Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council. Villeroy urged European policymakers to act quickly on their own equivalent efforts and more innovative payment solutions, “or risk an erosion of our monetary sovereignty — something we cannot tolerate.” Villeroy said that “the progress made by extra-European CBDCs [Central Bank Digital Currencies] and notably by the digital yuan” as part of a “triangle of risks” challenging the ECB’s control over payments.
UNITED KINGDOM
GDP contracts 1.6 percent
The economy shrank by slightly more than expected in the first quarter, revised official data showed yesterday. GDP contracted by 1.6 percent in the three months to the end of March, down from the previous figure of 1.5 percent, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. The “GDP figures show the same picture as our earlier estimate with schools, hospitality and retail all hit by the reimposition of the [COVID-19] lockdown in January and February, with some recovery in March,” ONS Deputy National Statistician Jonathan Athow said. “With many services unavailable, households again saved at record levels,” he added.
EQUITIES
Dingdong opens up 19%
Shares of Dingdong (叮咚), backed by Softbank Group Corp’s Vision Fund II, opened 19 percent above their offer price in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of US$6.6 billion. The stock opened at US$28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of US$23.50. At that valuation, Dingdong would be worth 29 percent more than the US$5.1 billion it was valued at after the Japanese conglomerate invested in it last month. Earlier, the company raised US$95.7 million, selling more than 4 million US depositary shares. The pricing was at the lower end of a range announced earlier.
GHANA
Toyota plant launched
The launch of a Toyota Motor Corp plant in Ghana, the second vehicle plant opening in the country in less than a year, would help reduce imports of secondhand vehicles and boost export earnings, President Nana Akuffo-Addo said on Tuesday. The Toyota plant, a US$7 million investment with annual production capacity of about 1,330 units, follows a Volkswagen AG plant with a 5,000-unit-per-year capacity opened in August last year. The plants are the result of global automakers such as Volkswagen, Nissan Motor Co, Toyota, Honda Motor Co and PSA Group unit Peugeot waking up to the potential of the African market.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting