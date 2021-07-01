The EU wants to overhaul its carbon market to cut planet-warming emissions faster, and put a price on pollution from shipping, road transport and heating systems in buildings, a draft document seen by Reuters showed yesterday.
The European Commission would this month propose the biggest revamp of its emissions trading system (ETS) since the policy launched in 2005, it said.
The ETS forces power plants, factories and airlines running European flights to buy carbon emission permits, creating a financial incentive to pollute less.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The reforms are part of a package of EU policies Brussels would propose on July 14 as it strives to meet the EU’s target to cut net emissions by 55 percent by 2030, from 1990 levels.
Most EU policies are designed to comply with an old climate target and need updating.
A draft of the ETS proposal, first reported by Bloomberg News, said that the supply of carbon permits in the ETS would face a one-off reduction.
The annual issuance of carbon permits would decrease at a faster rate, starting the year after the reforms apply, the draft said, without specifying how quickly the cap would fall.
The proposal would strengthen the ETS’ “market stability reserve,” a mechanism designed to avoid a buildup of excess permits that could depress EU carbon prices.
The price of carbon permits in the ETS has soared to record highs this year and is currently trading at about 56 euros (US$67) per tonne.
When the ETS contains more than 1.096 billion spare permits, the reserve would absorb 24 percent per year until 2030.
When there are 833 million to 1.096 billion permits in circulation, the reserve would absorb enough permits to bring that down to 833 million.
The commission could not immediately be reached for comment on the proposal, which could change before it is published.
Member states and the European Parliament must negotiate the final reforms, a process that could take about two years.
Free carbon permits would end for industries covered by the EU’s planned carbon border levy, the draft said, a proposal manufacturing sectors are expected to resist.
The EU’s climate policy package would include a border tariff to force importers to pay for carbon emissions embedded in goods such as steel and cement. Importers’ fees per tonne of carbon dioxide would be linked to the EU carbon price to try to put European firms on a level footing with companies abroad.
Other industries would also get fewer free permits, under proposals to strengthen the benchmarks that calculate each sector’s free permits, while firms must prove they are investing in cutting emissions to receive them.
The EU carbon market would expand to include shipping, which thus far has not been covered. Emissions from maritime trips inside Europe and incoming voyages to the EU would be covered, the draft said.
It would also create a separate ETS for transport and heating systems in buildings, and the sectors would face carbon costs from 2026.
The commission has said that it would use revenues from the new ETS to create a fund to support vulnerable households, if their fuel bills increase as a result of the carbon pricing system.
