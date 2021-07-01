Credit Suisse Group AG is considering centralizing the management of its bankers to the world’s wealthy, replacing a regional structure, three sources said, as part of efforts to fast-track an overhaul after a series of scandals.
The Swiss bank and its board are looking to decide on a fresh strategy as soon as October after meeting in the mountain town of Bad Ragaz, two sources familiar with the thinking of senior executives said.
Reimagining the most prized part of Credit Suisse illustrates how deep this overhaul is likely to be, with executives discussing folding the private banking business and other services managing money for the world’s rich into one global division, the three sources said.
Targeting the client managers who deal with its wealthiest clients, many of whom are worth tens of millions of dollars, would scrap a regionalized structure introduced in 2015.
Such a change would reel local managers in Asia and other parts of the world, who have enjoyed considerable autonomy, under tight Swiss control as well as making it easier to cut costs.
Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Its larger Swiss rival UBS Group AG adopted a unified global wealth management structure by combining its businesses servicing US and international clients into one global division in 2018, allowing it to trim costs.
Credit Suisse executives and board members recently convened in Bad Ragaz, best known for its spas and thermal baths, for an annual strategy meeting.
The executives are concerned that Switzerland’s second-largest bank, which has been hit by two scandals this year, could face break-up calls from investors, or that its shrinking stock market value makes it a foreign takeover target.
A domestic merger with UBS, something that has been discussed in the past, is viewed as a more palatable option, the sources said.
Managers did not formally discuss mergers at the meeting, with the possibility of tying up “the elephant in the room,” one source said after the meeting.
Under the direction of Credit Suisse chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, the bank is looking to overhaul operations and prime its businesses to protect it from investor pressure.
By combining its wealth management businesses, Credit Suisse would be able to streamline products, while also becoming more attractive to a potential merger partner, one source said.
A global entity could also work better with the investment bank, which provides financial services to entrepreneurs and ultra-wealthy families, two of the sources said.
A combined unit might get new leadership, the sources said, adding that Horta-Osorio was driving key decisions on the bank’s overhaul and its management.
A merged wealth management unit could either combine the Asia-Pacific and international wealth management divisions, or further fold in the bank’s private banking business for ultra-wealthy customers in its home market, which now sits in its Swiss division, one source said.
Credit Suisse lost more than US$5 billion in the rush to unwind trades by family office Archegos Capital Management LLC and faces legal action for helping clients invest US$10 billion in bonds issued by collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital Ltd.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting