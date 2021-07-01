Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc (滴滴) said that it lost US$5.5 billion over the past three years ahead of its US stock market debut yesterday, but highlighted its global reach and investment in developing electric and self-driving vehicles.
The Beijing-based company operates in 16 countries, but almost 90 percent of the 493 million people who used the service at least once in the past year were in China.
Didi raised US$4.4 billion by selling 288 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, sources said.
Photo: Reuters
Thirty percent would be spent on technology development, another 30 percent to expand outside China and 20 percent on new products, Didi said.
Founded in 2012 by Will Cheng (程維), a veteran of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), Didi said that it aims to become the “world’s largest one-stop transportation platform” and operator of vehicle networks.
“We aspire to become a truly global technology company,” Cheng and Didi president Jean Liu (柳青) said in the prospectus.
Liu is a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc managing director and the daughter of Liu Chuanzhi (柳傳志), founder of computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想).
Early investors included Apple Inc, Japan’s Softbank Group Corp, Alibaba and Chinese Internet giants, Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) and Baidu Inc (百度).
Didi in 2016 acquired rival Kuaidi (快的) and Uber Technologies Inc’s China operation the following year, ending a battle in which the US company said it was losing US$1 billion a year.
China’s populous ride-hailing market has gone through abrupt changes as the Chinese Communist Party tries to nurture technology development while keeping control of promising industries.
Didi has plowed money into development of self-driving, electric vehicles and other technology. The company launched an electric vehicle last year with Chinese automaker BYD Auto (比亞迪汽車), a unit of BYD Co (比亞迪).
Didi lost 15 billion yuan (US$2.3 billion at the current exchange rate) in 2018, 9.7 billion yuan in 2019 and 10.6 billion yuan last year, its prospectus said.
Didi had US$3 billion in cash as of Dec. 31 last year, it added.
