China’s manufacturing output continued to expand last month, a key survey showed, with signs that price pressure is easing as the Chinese government clamps down on surging raw material costs.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was little changed at 50.9 last month from 51 in May, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.
That was largely in line with the 50.8 projected by economists and above the 50-mark that signals expansion.
The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, came in worse than expected at 53.5.
The lower reading was largely due to COVID-19 outbreaks in some parts of the country, which reduced consumer activity.
“Manufacturing sector growth may remain stable into the second half, supported by strong external demand while the service sector recovers gradually,” said Liu Peiqian, an economist at Natwest Group PLC. “China will need to accelerate its vaccination progress in order to reopen the economy further.”
Supply chain problems are weighing on manufacturing, with recent computer chip, coal and power supply shortages hitting output in some industries, the bureau said.
The production sub-index and new order sub-index for vehicle manufacturing contracted for two straight months, a reflection of the negative effect the chip shortage is having on the sector.
A bright spot in the survey was the easing in price pressure, with input and output prices of manufacturers falling significantly, suggesting that Beijing’s measures to increase supply of some commodities and steady prices are starting to work.
Manufacturing demand remained strong with the new orders sub-index rising to 51.5.
However, new export orders contracted for a second month, possibly due to congestion at the Port of Yantian after local COVID-19 cases in southern China disrupted operations.
Regional outbreaks also hurt the services industry, with indexes tracking air transport, hotels and catering sectors contracting last month, signaling a decrease in activity, the bureau said.
Employment remained in contraction, with the sub-index for manufacturing jobs rising slightly to 49.2, but worsening to 48 for non-manufacturing.
The figures add to expectations that growth might gradually ease for the rest of the year and remain at a solid pace, suggesting no need for the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to shift its policy stance.
“Without a pickup of service employment, the authorities will not think about a broad-based tightening,” said Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆), chief economist of Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The PBOC will likely keep a relevant neutral stance in the money market.”
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting