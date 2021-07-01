China’s manufacturing sector continues uptrend

EASING PRICE PRESSURE: Input and output prices fell significantly, a survey showed, indicating that Beijing’s measures to increase commodity supply started to work

Bloomberg





China’s manufacturing output continued to expand last month, a key survey showed, with signs that price pressure is easing as the Chinese government clamps down on surging raw material costs.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index was little changed at 50.9 last month from 51 in May, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

That was largely in line with the 50.8 projected by economists and above the 50-mark that signals expansion.

A worker assembles truck engines at a factory in Qingzhou, China, yesterday. Photo: AFP

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, came in worse than expected at 53.5.

The lower reading was largely due to COVID-19 outbreaks in some parts of the country, which reduced consumer activity.

“Manufacturing sector growth may remain stable into the second half, supported by strong external demand while the service sector recovers gradually,” said Liu Peiqian, an economist at Natwest Group PLC. “China will need to accelerate its vaccination progress in order to reopen the economy further.”

Supply chain problems are weighing on manufacturing, with recent computer chip, coal and power supply shortages hitting output in some industries, the bureau said.

The production sub-index and new order sub-index for vehicle manufacturing contracted for two straight months, a reflection of the negative effect the chip shortage is having on the sector.

A bright spot in the survey was the easing in price pressure, with input and output prices of manufacturers falling significantly, suggesting that Beijing’s measures to increase supply of some commodities and steady prices are starting to work.

Manufacturing demand remained strong with the new orders sub-index rising to 51.5.

However, new export orders contracted for a second month, possibly due to congestion at the Port of Yantian after local COVID-19 cases in southern China disrupted operations.

Regional outbreaks also hurt the services industry, with indexes tracking air transport, hotels and catering sectors contracting last month, signaling a decrease in activity, the bureau said.

Employment remained in contraction, with the sub-index for manufacturing jobs rising slightly to 49.2, but worsening to 48 for non-manufacturing.

The figures add to expectations that growth might gradually ease for the rest of the year and remain at a solid pace, suggesting no need for the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to shift its policy stance.

“Without a pickup of service employment, the authorities will not think about a broad-based tightening,” said Raymond Yeung (楊宇霆), chief economist of Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The PBOC will likely keep a relevant neutral stance in the money market.”