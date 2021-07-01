EQUITIES
Shipping, steel boost TAIEX
The TAIEX moved sharply up to close at a record high yesterday, as old-economy stocks, in particular in the shipping and steel industries, continued to perform well. The TAIEX ended up 157.27 points, or 0.89 percent, at 17,755.46. Turnover totaled NT$534.165 billion (US$19.17 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$20.01 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. The transportation and steel sectors benefited from large turnover, which in turn boosted the broader market, dealers said. At the end of the session, the transportation sector, boosted by shipping stocks, surged 8.28 percent and the steel sector soared 4.51 percent, while the electronics sector rose only 0.30 percent, with the semiconductor sub-index up 0.36 percent.
FOOD AND BEVERAGES
Nayuki down on debut
Chinese bubble tea chain Nayuki Holdings Ltd (奈雪的茶控股) fell on its Hong Kong trading debut yesterday, despite a well-received share sale. Shares of the firm opened at HK$18.86 and dropped to end the day at HK$17.12. That is down about 14 percent from its top-of-the range offering price of HK$19.8 per share. The initial public offering raised US$656 million and the retail portion was 432 times subscribed. Institutional books closed a day earlier than scheduled due to demand. Nayuki had 491 outlets at the end of last year, including 489 in China and one each in Hong Kong and Japan. The Shenzhen-based firm sells fresh-fruit teas, cold-brew beverages and baked goods. It recorded losses of 203 million yuan (US$31.4 million at the current exchange rate) last year.
SHIPPING
U-Ming, WMO to team up
Bulk shipper U-Ming Marine Transport Corp (裕民航運) and Denmark’s World Marine Offshore A/S (WMO) are to form a joint venture called U-Ming Marine Offshore Co (UMO, 裕民風能) to capitalize on Taiwan’s offshore wind power market, the companies announced on Monday. WMO said in a news release that the joint venture’s general manager Matthias Ens has had a long and experienced career in the offshore wind industry in Europe. Ens would lead a local workforce to provide offshore delivery and logistics for local wind farms and their engineering contractors, it said. UMO has signed a contract for the construction of two crew transfer vessels, which would be delivered in the second quarter of next year, the release said, adding that the company plans to buy two more crew transfer vessels in the fourth quarter of this year.
INFRASTRUCTURE
NDC approves highway study
The National Development Council (NDC) has given the green light to a feasibility study for a road improvement plan that would directly link the upgraded Suhua Highway to Chiang Wei-shui Memorial Freeway (Freeway No. 5), which links Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) and Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳). The improved Suhua Highway, which includes three stretches and links Yilan and Hualien counties, opened in January last year. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications devised the new highway improvement project to ease traffic on Suhua Highway along Taiwan’s rugged east coast, the NDC said on Monday. If construction on the new 7.2km section goes ahead, it is expected to be completed by 2032, at an estimated cost of NT$17.805 billion, it said. Once the work is completed, travel time on the upgraded highway would be reduced by 15 to 20 minutes, it added.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting