COVID-19: US commerce chief says TSMC asked for vaccine help

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview.

Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19 vaccines.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo takes a question at a news briefing at the White House in Washington on April 7. Photo: Reuters

In the middle of last month the US shipped 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, more than tripling Washington’s previous allocation of shots for the nation.

TSMC said in a statement to Reuters that it believed “getting vaccines for Taiwan would help to protect the communities and ensure normal operations.”

Taiwan has been trying to speed up the arrival of the millions of vaccines it has on order as it deals with a rise in domestic cases, although infections remain comparatively low.

The request from TSMC, the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of semiconductors, coincides with a global chip shortage that has slowed production of manufacturers around the world, including in the US auto industry where it is forecast the crisis would hit the production of 3.9 million vehicles.

Raimondo has a key role in resolving the crisis for US companies.