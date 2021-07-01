Mortgage data shows improved affordability

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Mortgage payments in the first quarter of this year on average took up 36.54 percent of household incomes in Taiwan, a slight drop of 0.27 percentage points from three months earlier, Ministry of the Interior data showed yesterday.

The figure suggested a small improvement in affordability, but mortgage burden remains heavy for average families.

The retreat came after the central bank in December last year and March introduced two rounds of credit controls to make purchasing homes less attractive for corporate buyers and multiple home owners.

Taipei topped the unaffordability list, with mortgage payments eating up 62.17 percent of the average household income, 0.95 percentage points lower than the preceding quarter, the data showed.

New Taipei City ranked second as mortgage burden took up 49.01 percent of the average household income, rising 0.65 percentage points from three months earlier, it showed.

Mortgage burdens below 30 percent of household income are considered reasonably affordable and those above 40 percent suggest low affordability, while those higher than 50 percent indicate extremely low affordability, the ministry said.

Taipei repeatedly made the extremely low affordability list, as average home prices there equaled 15.54 times of the average household income, it said, adding that New Taipei City is categorized as having overly low affordability with housing prices averaging at 12.25 times of the average household income.

Homes in Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City and Keelung, as well as Pingtung and Yunlin counties, fall within the reasonable range, the ministry said.

Homes in Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Yilan, Hsinchu, Nantou , Hualien, Miaoli, Changhua and Taitung counties, as well as offshore Penghu County, all require heavy mortgage burdens of 30 to 40 percent, it said.

Nationwide, average home prices were 9.13 times the average household income in the first quarter, down 0.07 percentage points from three months earlier, but up 0.51 percentage points from a year earlier, it added.