Mortgage payments in the first quarter of this year on average took up 36.54 percent of household incomes in Taiwan, a slight drop of 0.27 percentage points from three months earlier, Ministry of the Interior data showed yesterday.
The figure suggested a small improvement in affordability, but mortgage burden remains heavy for average families.
The retreat came after the central bank in December last year and March introduced two rounds of credit controls to make purchasing homes less attractive for corporate buyers and multiple home owners.
Taipei topped the unaffordability list, with mortgage payments eating up 62.17 percent of the average household income, 0.95 percentage points lower than the preceding quarter, the data showed.
New Taipei City ranked second as mortgage burden took up 49.01 percent of the average household income, rising 0.65 percentage points from three months earlier, it showed.
Mortgage burdens below 30 percent of household income are considered reasonably affordable and those above 40 percent suggest low affordability, while those higher than 50 percent indicate extremely low affordability, the ministry said.
Taipei repeatedly made the extremely low affordability list, as average home prices there equaled 15.54 times of the average household income, it said, adding that New Taipei City is categorized as having overly low affordability with housing prices averaging at 12.25 times of the average household income.
Homes in Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Chiayi City and Keelung, as well as Pingtung and Yunlin counties, fall within the reasonable range, the ministry said.
Homes in Tainan and Kaohsiung, as well as Yilan, Hsinchu, Nantou , Hualien, Miaoli, Changhua and Taitung counties, as well as offshore Penghu County, all require heavy mortgage burdens of 30 to 40 percent, it said.
Nationwide, average home prices were 9.13 times the average household income in the first quarter, down 0.07 percentage points from three months earlier, but up 0.51 percentage points from a year earlier, it added.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting