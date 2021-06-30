SEMICONDUCTORS
US official urges action
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday urged US lawmakers to complete action on a US$52 billion boost in government funding for semiconductor production and research before the US Congress leaves for its August recess. The US Senate on June 8 voted 62-38 to approve the funding and to authorize US$190 billion intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology. “It’s vital, it’s necessary and I hope they finish it and I hope they finish it soon — certainly before they break for summer recess in August,” Raimondo told reporters in a telephone interview. “All signals from the [US] House [of Representatives] have been positive that they support getting something done in a short period of time.”
EUROPE
Bank upbeat over recovery
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development yesterday forecast better-than-expected economic recovery this year across its geographical regions of investment following COVID-19 pandemic-induced slumps. The bank revealed its revised estimates at its 30th annual meeting, which is being held online this week due to the pandemic. The bank predicted average growth of 4.2 percent this year in the 38 emerging economies in which it invests, up from an earlier forecast of 3.6 percent. It expects 3.9 percent expansion next year.
RESTAURANTS
Canadian hiring rises
Canadian restaurants are ramping up hiring as provinces relax COVID-19 restrictions. Job listings in the food preparation and service sectors have spiked in the past few weeks, climbing 37 percent above pre-pandemic levels as of June 18, data released on Monday by Indeed Canada showed. Strong demand for bartenders, kitchen help and servers suggests that the food and accommodation sector is poised to bounce back sharply in the next few months as the nation reopens. The industry accounts for 64 percent of the 571,000 positions yet to be recovered since the start of the pandemic.
TOURISM
Bali waits on cases
The Indonesian government will wait until COVID-19 cases fall significantly before opening Bali to foreign tourists, Indonesia’s Minister for Tourism and the Cultural Economy Sandiaga Uno said in an interview on Monday. “We were targeting end of July, beginning of August, but we just have to be mindful of where we are in this recent spike” in cases, Uno said. Bali’s daily infections must fall to 30 or 40 per day before reopening, he said.
CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Mexico warns over trade
The Bank of Mexico on Monday said that financial institutions are not allowed to trade or offer services based on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, a day after billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that his bank is on the way to accepting the virtual currency. Carrying out and offering operations with cryptoassets without authorization would be seen as a violation of regulations and a company could be subject to sanctions, the central bank said in a joint statement with the Mexican Ministry of Finance and the country’s banking regulator. “Virtual assets do not constitute legal tender in Mexico, nor are they currencies under the current legal framework,” the authorities wrote in the statement.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and