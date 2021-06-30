World Business Quick Take

SEMICONDUCTORS

US official urges action

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday urged US lawmakers to complete action on a US$52 billion boost in government funding for semiconductor production and research before the US Congress leaves for its August recess. The US Senate on June 8 voted 62-38 to approve the funding and to authorize US$190 billion intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology. “It’s vital, it’s necessary and I hope they finish it and I hope they finish it soon — certainly before they break for summer recess in August,” Raimondo told reporters in a telephone interview. “All signals from the [US] House [of Representatives] have been positive that they support getting something done in a short period of time.”

EUROPE

Bank upbeat over recovery

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development yesterday forecast better-than-expected economic recovery this year across its geographical regions of investment following COVID-19 pandemic-induced slumps. The bank revealed its revised estimates at its 30th annual meeting, which is being held online this week due to the pandemic. The bank predicted average growth of 4.2 percent this year in the 38 emerging economies in which it invests, up from an earlier forecast of 3.6 percent. It expects 3.9 percent expansion next year.

RESTAURANTS

Canadian hiring rises

Canadian restaurants are ramping up hiring as provinces relax COVID-19 restrictions. Job listings in the food preparation and service sectors have spiked in the past few weeks, climbing 37 percent above pre-pandemic levels as of June 18, data released on Monday by Indeed Canada showed. Strong demand for bartenders, kitchen help and servers suggests that the food and accommodation sector is poised to bounce back sharply in the next few months as the nation reopens. The industry accounts for 64 percent of the 571,000 positions yet to be recovered since the start of the pandemic.

TOURISM

Bali waits on cases

The Indonesian government will wait until COVID-19 cases fall significantly before opening Bali to foreign tourists, Indonesia’s Minister for Tourism and the Cultural Economy Sandiaga Uno said in an interview on Monday. “We were targeting end of July, beginning of August, but we just have to be mindful of where we are in this recent spike” in cases, Uno said. Bali’s daily infections must fall to 30 or 40 per day before reopening, he said.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Mexico warns over trade

The Bank of Mexico on Monday said that financial institutions are not allowed to trade or offer services based on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, a day after billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said that his bank is on the way to accepting the virtual currency. Carrying out and offering operations with cryptoassets without authorization would be seen as a violation of regulations and a company could be subject to sanctions, the central bank said in a joint statement with the Mexican Ministry of Finance and the country’s banking regulator. “Virtual assets do not constitute legal tender in Mexico, nor are they currencies under the current legal framework,” the authorities wrote in the statement.