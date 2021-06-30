Recently freed from restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the largest US banks on Monday announced plans to return tens of billions of US dollars to their shareholders over the next year in the form of dividends and stock buybacks.
It is a signal that banks are looking to reward their shareholders after last year’s pandemic-driven losses, but it is also a sign banks at the moment see few places to put their big profits other than back into the hands of their shareholders.
In an attempt to ensure that banks could hold up in the face of a severe pandemic-induced recession, the US Federal Reserve last year put into place restrictions on how much banks could pay in dividends or spend on stock buybacks.
Banks at the time were reporting tens of billions in losses as businesses were shuttered and people were thrown out of work, but in last week’s “stress tests,” the Fed found that all of the nation’s big banks were healthy enough to withstand a sudden economic catastrophe, and ended its restrictions on dividends and buybacks.
Morgan Stanley said that it would double its quarterly dividend, from US$0.35 per share to US$0.70 per share, with payouts expected to start in the third quarter.
The bank is to buy back US$12 billion of its outstanding shares over the next year.
Wells Fargo & Co is also heavily upping its dividend, raising it from US$0.10 per share to US$0.20 a share, it said in a statement.
It plans to buy back US$18 billion in stock over the next year, it said.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said that it planned to increase its quarterly dividend to US$1 per share, up from, US$0.90.
It said it plans to continue its US$30 billion stock buyback plan that was announced late last year.
Other banks made similar announcements.
Bank of America Corp said that it plans to raise its dividend by US$0.17 to US$0.21 per share, continuing its US$25 billion stock buyback.
Truist Financial Corp, the bank that was made when BB&T Corp and SunTrust Banks Inc merged, said it planned to raise its dividend to US$0.48 per share from US$0.45 per share.
Pennsylvania-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc, now one of the largest banks in the country after merging with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, plans to raise its dividend by 9 percent to US$1.25 per share.
