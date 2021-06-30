Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated in the second quarter on resurgent global demand, even as the country’s worst outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shuttered key manufacturing hubs.
GDP rose 6.61 percent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, up from a revised 4.65 percent in the first quarter, the Vietnamese General Statistics Office said yesterday.
Growth picked up on increases in industrial output as demand recovered in global markets and as favorable weather boosted agricultural products, General Statistics Office Director-General Nguyen Thi Huong said in a briefing in Hanoi.
Increased government spending helped drive the expansion, she said.
An outbreak of COVID-19 that began in late April prompted the temporary closure of industrial parks housing electronics manufacturing hubs.
Tenants included units of Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), and suppliers of Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc.
“Looking past the jump in year-on-year growth due to a weak base for comparison, GDP data suggest that Vietnam is facing a heavy economic toll from its efforts to control the virus,” Capital Economics Ltd senior Asia economist Gareth Leather wrote in a research note. “With sporadic outbreaks continuing, the economy is likely to suffer further in the months ahead.”
For the first half of the year, exports were up 28.4 percent and imports rose 36.1 percent, while manufacturing grew 11.4 percent.
The economy expanded 5.64 percent for the first six months of the year, below the government forecast of 5.8 percent growth, which was already revised down from January’s 6.22 percent outlook for the first half.
Hanoi expects GDP to grow 6 to 6.5 percent for the full year.
The economy would need to expand at a 6.3 percent clip over the next six months to reach 6 percent growth for the full year, said Le Trung Hieu, head of the statistics office’s GDP department.
“The 6 percent target is challenging,” but Vietnam should be able to meet it, with no need to revise the target downward, he said. “The government is stepping up with measures to boost growth in the second half.”
The State Bank of Vietnam last week said that it would hold policy rates stable in the second half of the year, and pursue flexible monetary and currency policies, as it remains vigilant about rising inflation.
Consumer prices rose 2.41 percent this month from a year earlier. The government aims to cap average inflation at 4 percent this year.
“Rising inflation reduces the likelihood of further interest rate cuts, in our view. We also do not expect rate hikes, despite improving economic and credit growth,” Standard Chartered PLC economist Tim Leelahaphan said in a research note.
“However, the possibility of a rate hike may gradually emerge if inflation and growth accelerate faster than expected,” Leelahaphan said.
