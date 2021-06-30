A woman walks past a shuttered Japanese restaurant in Taipei’s Daan District yesterday. A local COVID-19 outbreak has hit the domestic food and beverage market, with many restaurants reporting a sharp decline in sales due to a nationwide ban on dine-in services. The Japanese restaurant is selling boxed meals in a bid to survive the slump.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and