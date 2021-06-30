CAL eyes a return to normal schedule after infection hit

Staff writer, with CNA





China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) could see its flight schedule return to previous timetables soon as its pilots enter a “safe” COVID-19 category, meaning they can work a regular schedule again after being sidelined by a cluster infection.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) yesterday said that all 1,258 of the airline’s pilots have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, completed a compulsory 14-day quarantine and tested negative for the disease.

By completing the quarantine and test protocols, the pilots can once again work regular rotations, allowing CAL to restore a flight schedule that last month was pared back after a cluster infection linked to its pilots and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel.

A China Airlines Ltd aircraft is pictured at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport in an undated photograph. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

However, the airline has yet to comment on the situation or plans for flight schedule changes.

EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) said that 95 percent of its 1,267 pilots have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 97 percent of EVA’s and CAL’s flight attendants have received at least one vaccine shot so far, while 10 to 20 percent of their pilots and flight attendants have been fully vaccinated, the CAA said.

The CAL cluster infection, which rose to 35 cases after it began in late April, led the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on May 10 to order enhanced containment measures targeting CAL.

The CECC ordered that all CAL pilots who were overseas at the time to return to Taiwan to undergo 14 days of quarantine, while pilots in Taiwan were quarantined for the same length of time, sharply reducing the airline’s available staff.

The CECC ordered CAL to divide its pilots and flight crew into “risk” and “safe” groups. Those in the “risk” group could work together on flights to enable CAL to maintain some of its flight operations, but they were not allowed to work with those in the “safe” group.

Flight attendants who served on long-haul flights or were in contact with staff in the “risk” group also had to be isolated.

The implementation of those and other COVID-19 protocols forced CAL to cancel some services, mainly passenger flights, which were already limited because of the impact of COVID-19 on international travel.