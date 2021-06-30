The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday unveiled relaxed guidelines for listed firms to conduct virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) from the middle of August.
Shareholders who cannot attend an in-person meeting must be able to access the meeting online and discuss issues on the agenda, the commission said in a statement on its Web site.
Shareholders must be allowed to vote in the virtual meetings through an online conference system operated by Taiwan Depository and Clearing Corp (集保公司), the commission said.
However, they are not able to vote in provisional motions or for revisions, the commission said, citing Taiwan Depository and Clearing.
The relaxed regulations have some exceptions, it said.
Companies planning to reshuffle their boards are not allowed to hold virtual AGMs, the commission said.
The commission also increased the maximum numbers allowed to attend in-person AGMs to 20 from five per room, or 40 in outdoor settings, up from 10, it said.
The attendance guidelines were approved by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), it said.
The relaxation would help facilitate listed firms to arrange AGMs after participation last year fell to 28 shareholders on average, the commission said, citing Taiwan Depository and Clearing.
More than 93 percent of listed companies reported that participation was fewer than 60 people, it said.
Prior to Aug. 16, listed companies that have AGMs are required to convene in-person meetings, the commission said.
LCD panel maker Innolux Corp (群創) and telecom equipment supplier Sercomm Corp (中磊) are among the first local companies scheduled to hold AGMs tomorrow, which is when COVID-19 regulations imposed by the commission are to be lifted.
Listed companies were barred from holding AGMs this month after the CECC on May 19 raised the COVID-19 alert to level 3.
Based on the commission’s data, about 734 companies are to hold AGMs next month, with 120 to convene meetings in August.
About 1,076 companies have yet to register a date for their AGM, the data showed.
Separately, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that listed companies should meet shareholders via videoconference, citing transportation and crowd control benefits.
