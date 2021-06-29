Volkswagen to only sell EVs in Europe by 2035

Volkswagen AG on Sunday said that it plans to stop producing vehicles with internal combustion engines in Europe for its eponymous flagship brand by 2033 to 2035, as the German automaker accelerates toward electric vehicles (EVs).

Automakers around the world have started setting timetables to phase out combustion engines in the face of increasingly strict anti-pollution standards put in place to fight climate change, with Volkswagen’s electric push also following lingering reputational harm from its “dieselgate” scandal.

Klaus Zellmer, board member for sales and marketing at Volkswagen’s passenger cars brand, told the Muenchner Merkur newspaper that “we will make our entire fleet carbon-dioxide neutral by 2050 at the latest.”

“In Europe, we will leave the combustion engine vehicle market between 2033 and 2035,” he said in an interview published online on Sunday.

He added that the change would take place “a little later in the US and China. In South America and Africa, due to the lack of political framework conditions and infrastructure, it will take a little longer.”

Volkswagen’s flagship brand had in March said that it was aiming for EVs to account for 70 percent of its European sales by 2030.

Zellmer said that “as a mass-market manufacturer, VW has to adapt to different speeds of transformation in different regions.”

“Our competitors who sell vehicles mainly in Europe, for example, will certainly have to face a far less complex transformation,” Zellmer added.

Audi, a subsidiary of Volkswagen, last week announced that it would only launch vehicles that are fully electric from 2026 and halt manufacturing vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2033.

Sweden’s Volvo Cars Corp has said it plans to sell only electric models from 2030.

The EU is to unveil tougher 2030 carbon-dioxide emission targets and regulatory proposals on July 14, which are expected to force automakers to speed up the transition to EVs.

Volkswagen’s electric push has additionally been accelerated by its “dieselgate” scandal, which rocked Germany’s auto industry and cost the company dearly in cash and reputation.

Legal cases grind on over Volkswagen’s admission in 2015 that it illegally fitted 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide with software to make them appear less polluting.