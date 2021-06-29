Binance Markets Ltd (幣安) has been banned by the UK’s financial watchdog from doing any regulated business in the country, one of the most significant moves to date by a regulator amid a global crackdown in the cryptocurrency industry.
Binance Markets has until tomorrow evening to confirm that it has removed all advertising and financial promotions, the British Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) register said.
The exchange must also make clear on its Web site, social media channels and all other communications that it is no longer permitted to operate in the UK.
Binance Markets would not be able to resume UK operations without prior written consent.
While the target of the restrictions is a separate legal entity from Binance — the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by reported turnover — the FCA edict specifies that the notice must be put on Binance.com and its communication channels, including the Binance mobile and desktop applications.
Binance Markets “does not offer any products or services via the Binance.com Web site,” the global cryptocurrency exchange said Sunday on Twitter. “The Binance Group acquired BML in May 2020, and has not yet launched its UK business or used its FCA regulatory permissions.”
The FCA’s notice restricts, but does not remove, permissions owned by Binance Markets, a Binance spokesman said via e-mail.
The move extends a regulatory crackdown on the cryptocurrency sector amid concerns about its potential involvement in money laundering and fraud.
Binance on May 17 withdrew an application related to the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive, following “intensive engagement from the FCA,” the watchdog said, adding that the action had been pending for some time.
Bitcoin rose as investors shrugged off the FCA’s decision to ban cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
The largest cryptocurrency yesterday advanced 6 percent to US$34,484 in Hong Kong trading. The broader cryptocurrency space also gained, with the market cap of the ecosystem up about 8 percent to US$1.43 trillion, CoinGecko pricing showed.
In June last year, Binance announced the acquisition of an FCA-regulated entity, along with plans for the launch of Binance.UK.
“A significantly high number of cryptoasset businesses are not meeting the required standards under the money laundering regulations, which has resulted in an unprecedented number of businesses withdrawing their applications,” an FCA spokesperson said.
Of the firms assessed, more than 90 percent have withdrawn applications following the FCA’s intervention.
The Financial Times reported on the UK notice earlier.
Binance is being probed by several agencies in the US, Bloomberg News reported in recent months, while the Japanese Financial Services Agency issued a warning against Binance, saying that it offered cryptocurrency services without registration.
