Taiwan Business Quick Take

TRADE

Yang to lead TIFA team

Deputy Trade Representative of the Office of Trade Negotiations Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) is to lead the nation’s delegation in talks with the US under the bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) mechanism. An official at the Executive Yuan, which oversees the Office of Trade Negotiations, said that Yang would represent Taiwan along with officials from other government agencies at the meeting to be held tomorrow after a four-year hiatus. Issues relating to intellectual property rights protection and the strengthening of supply chains, as well as an evaluation of the state of Taiwan-US economic and trade relations and how to improve them, are to be discussed, the official said. The meeting is to take place via videoconference.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

NT$6 billion loan agreed

Taiwan Acceptance Corp (裕融企業), an auto financing unit of Yulon Group (裕隆集團), yesterday secured a syndicated loan of NT$6 billion (US$215 million) from several lenders led by Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行). The three-year syndicated loan is 20 percent higher than the company’s original plan, indicating that the finance industry has a high degree of confidence in and support for the company’s operations and development, Taiwan Acceptance said in a statement. Taiwan Acceptance offers financial services such as automobile loans, leasing, corporate finance and used vehicle sale mediation in Taiwan and China, according to the company’s Web site. The company reported cumulative revenue of NT$12.96 billion in the first five months of this year, up 5.42 percent year-on-year. It posted an accumulated net profit of NT$1.9 billion over the period, which translated into earnings per share of NT$5.5, up 58.5 percent from NT$2.03 the previous year.

EQUITIES

Foreign sell-off continues

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$20.31 billion of local shares after they sold a net NT$26.41 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), while the top three bought were China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), United Microelectronics Co (聯電) and Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.27 trillion, or 43.49 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

RATINGS

Fitch affirms China rating

Fitch Ratings yesterday affirmed China’s rating at “A+” with a stable outlook, saying the nation’s economy has entered a mature stage in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency forecast that China’s GDP growth would be 8.4 percent this year and 5.5 percent next year, according to the report. Fitch Ratings also said that China’s three-child policy is unlikely to significantly boost the birthrate. Moody’s Investors Service earlier this month said that the policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support the birthrate, but was unlikely to dramatically change it. S&P Global Ratings on Friday last week also affirmed China’s rating, saying that the nation was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.