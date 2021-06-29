TRADE
Yang to lead TIFA team
Deputy Trade Representative of the Office of Trade Negotiations Yang Jen-ni (楊珍妮) is to lead the nation’s delegation in talks with the US under the bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) mechanism. An official at the Executive Yuan, which oversees the Office of Trade Negotiations, said that Yang would represent Taiwan along with officials from other government agencies at the meeting to be held tomorrow after a four-year hiatus. Issues relating to intellectual property rights protection and the strengthening of supply chains, as well as an evaluation of the state of Taiwan-US economic and trade relations and how to improve them, are to be discussed, the official said. The meeting is to take place via videoconference.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
NT$6 billion loan agreed
Taiwan Acceptance Corp (裕融企業), an auto financing unit of Yulon Group (裕隆集團), yesterday secured a syndicated loan of NT$6 billion (US$215 million) from several lenders led by Hua Nan Commercial Bank (華南銀行) and Bank of Taiwan (台灣銀行). The three-year syndicated loan is 20 percent higher than the company’s original plan, indicating that the finance industry has a high degree of confidence in and support for the company’s operations and development, Taiwan Acceptance said in a statement. Taiwan Acceptance offers financial services such as automobile loans, leasing, corporate finance and used vehicle sale mediation in Taiwan and China, according to the company’s Web site. The company reported cumulative revenue of NT$12.96 billion in the first five months of this year, up 5.42 percent year-on-year. It posted an accumulated net profit of NT$1.9 billion over the period, which translated into earnings per share of NT$5.5, up 58.5 percent from NT$2.03 the previous year.
EQUITIES
Foreign sell-off continues
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$20.31 billion of local shares after they sold a net NT$26.41 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors last week were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), while the top three bought were China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控), United Microelectronics Co (聯電) and Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.27 trillion, or 43.49 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
RATINGS
Fitch affirms China rating
Fitch Ratings yesterday affirmed China’s rating at “A+” with a stable outlook, saying the nation’s economy has entered a mature stage in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency forecast that China’s GDP growth would be 8.4 percent this year and 5.5 percent next year, according to the report. Fitch Ratings also said that China’s three-child policy is unlikely to significantly boost the birthrate. Moody’s Investors Service earlier this month said that the policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support the birthrate, but was unlikely to dramatically change it. S&P Global Ratings on Friday last week also affirmed China’s rating, saying that the nation was likely to maintain above-average economic growth relative to other middle-income economies in the next few years.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with