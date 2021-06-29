Shipping, steel shares boost TAIEX

Staff writer, with CNA





The TAIEX yesterday closed higher as old-economy stocks, in particular in the shipping and steel sectors, continued to steam ahead on the back of a global cyclical recovery, dealers said.

Bucking the upturn, the electronics sector largely remained in the doldrums during the session, with selling focused on large semiconductor stocks, capping the gains on the broader market, they said.

“Again, the market was dictated by the shipping industry and steel stocks, stealing the spotlight from the electronics sector,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said.

“Shipping stocks continued to benefit from congestion in major ports worldwide, which has worsened the ocean freight shortage problem. Today, both container cargo and bulk cargo shippers soared,” he said.

The TAIEX closed up 87.98 points, or 0.50 percent, at 17,590.97.

Turnover was NT$440.648 billion (US$15.79 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$5.25 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

The transportation sector rose 7.93 percent, boosted by shipping stocks.

Shares of Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), the nation’s largest container cargo shipper, Yang Ming Transport Corp (陽明海運) and Wan Hai Lines Ltd (萬海航運) all jumped 10 percent, while among bulk cargo shippers, shares of Sincere Navigation Corp (新興航運) and Chinese Maritime Transport Ltd (中國航運) also surged 10 percent each.

In the steel sector, which rose 6.24 percent, shares of Yieh Hsing Enterprise Co (燁興企業), Kao Hsin Chang Iron & Steel Corp (高興昌鋼鐵) and Chun Yuan Steel Industry Co (春源鋼鐵) all soared 10 percent, while shares of China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s largest steel supplier, rose 4.76 percent.

“After a US$1.2 trillion infrastructure deal reached by the US Senate last week, there was more optimism over a continued rise in steel prices, shoring up the steel sector,” Su said.

However, the electronics sector lost 0.07 percent, with the semiconductor subindex down 0.12 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 0.17 percent and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) shares lost 0.57 percent.

“Semiconductor heavyweights mostly moved lower, as TSMC came under pressure,” Su said, citing reports that China-based Bitmain Technologies Ltd (比特大陸), a cryptocurrency mining machine supplier, had reduced its orders with the contract chipmaker.

Also in the electronics sector, shares of iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) lost 1.33 percent and those of Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, fell 1.13 percent.

“With the second quarter coming to an end, many local investment trust companies are expected to continue to buy stocks to dress up their books for the quarter, but most of them seem to be favoring old-economy stocks over tech stocks, and shipping and steel stocks could continue their upturn,” Su said.