Summer jobs harder to find: survey

‘NOT EASY’: Due to COVID-19, companies focusing on domestic demand have shortened hours or even gone on hiatus, yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin said

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





University students looking for summer jobs have been dealt a heavy blow by Taiwan’s latest COVID-19 outbreak, a survey released yesterday by the online job bank yes123 (yes123人力銀行) found.

“It’s not going to be an easy summer for students to find gigs,” yes123 spokesperson Yang Tsung-pin (楊宗斌) said. “Starting last month, firms focusing on domestic demand began shortening their hours or even going on hiatus.”

Conducted from June 10 to Wednesday last week, the online survey of 1,139 students showed that 75 percent believed their chances of getting a summer job were much worse this year than last year.

With the majority of respondents hoping to work in the hospitality and tourism sector or the teaching and cultural sector, 93.4 percent said they had planned to work through the summer to supplement their income.

The survey also polled 935 businesses, with 21.4 percent saying that they have canceled summer internships or student positions this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak, while 55.2 percent said that they preferred to hire those with work experience and 66.7 percent planned to hire students who had worked for them before.

“Usually summer jobs are a great way for students to gain experience while making some money, but the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak means that the usual opportunities are just not there,” Yang said.