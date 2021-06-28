Profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed again last month as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.
Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 36.4 percent from a year earlier to 829.92 billion yuan (US$128.54 billion) official data showed yesterday.
That was a slowdown from a 57 percent surge reported in April, according to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics.
Photo: Reuters
The world’s second-largest economy has larg0ely recovered from disruptions caused by COVID-19, but it faces new challenges such as elevated raw material costs and global supply chain crunches. Officials warned that China’s recovery remains uneven.
Imbalances in profitability became prominent between upstream and downstream firms due to high commodity prices, said Zhu Hong (朱虹), a bureau official.
“The foundation for recovery is not yet solid,” Zhu said in a statement accompanying the data.
Profits grew rapidly in the metals, chemicals and petroleum sectors, while smaller and downstream enterprises saw much more pressure, Zhu said.
For the January-to-May period, industrial firms’ profits grew 83.4 percent from the same period a year earlier to 3.42 trillion yuan.
Factory-gate inflation saw its fastest annual growth in more than 12 years last month driven by surging commodity prices, posing risks to profit margins for middle and downstream firms.
Chinese policymakers have stepped up efforts in the past few weeks to cool runaway metals prices, including selling supplies from state reserves, but with global demand continuing to recover some analysts believe the moves will have only a limited impact.
China’s official manufacturing data this week is expected to show weaker growth in activity for this month, likely due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 flare-ups at the country’s major southern ports. In addition, investors would be looking to trends in input costs and selling prices for any further signs of margin pressure.
Liabilities at industrial firms were up 8.2 percent year-on-year at the end of last month, versus 8.6 percent growth a month earlier.
The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels