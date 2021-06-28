China’s industrial profit growth slows, as costs rise

Profit growth at China’s industrial firms slowed again last month as surging raw material prices squeezed margins and weighed on factory activity.

Profits at China’s industrial firms rose 36.4 percent from a year earlier to 829.92 billion yuan (US$128.54 billion) official data showed yesterday.

That was a slowdown from a 57 percent surge reported in April, according to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics.

The world’s second-largest economy has larg0ely recovered from disruptions caused by COVID-19, but it faces new challenges such as elevated raw material costs and global supply chain crunches. Officials warned that China’s recovery remains uneven.

Imbalances in profitability became prominent between upstream and downstream firms due to high commodity prices, said Zhu Hong (朱虹), a bureau official.

“The foundation for recovery is not yet solid,” Zhu said in a statement accompanying the data.

Profits grew rapidly in the metals, chemicals and petroleum sectors, while smaller and downstream enterprises saw much more pressure, Zhu said.

For the January-to-May period, industrial firms’ profits grew 83.4 percent from the same period a year earlier to 3.42 trillion yuan.

Factory-gate inflation saw its fastest annual growth in more than 12 years last month driven by surging commodity prices, posing risks to profit margins for middle and downstream firms.

Chinese policymakers have stepped up efforts in the past few weeks to cool runaway metals prices, including selling supplies from state reserves, but with global demand continuing to recover some analysts believe the moves will have only a limited impact.

China’s official manufacturing data this week is expected to show weaker growth in activity for this month, likely due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 flare-ups at the country’s major southern ports. In addition, investors would be looking to trends in input costs and selling prices for any further signs of margin pressure.

Liabilities at industrial firms were up 8.2 percent year-on-year at the end of last month, versus 8.6 percent growth a month earlier.

The industrial profit data covers large firms with annual revenues of over 20 million yuan from their main operations.